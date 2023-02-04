Olivia Flowers’ Family on Her Brother Conner’s Death: ‘Overwhelming Loss’

Olivia Flowers’ family issued a statement this week about the death of the “Southern Charm” star’s brother Conner, calling it an “overwhelming loss.” The 32-year-old died on January 30, 2023, and the news of his death began circulating on February 2 after Flowers’ friend and former “Southern Charm” star Thomas Ravenel posted about it on social media.

“Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went,” the Flowers family said in a statement reported by Page Six. “His values were seeded in his faith and in his family. We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come.” The family asked for privacy during this difficult time.

According to the publication, the Charleston County Coroner shared that Flowers died at his house on January 30, outside Charleston, South Carolina. The “manner and cause of death are pending,” the coroner shared.

Ravenel first shared the news of Flowers’ death, writing on his Facebook and Instagram that his friend was “rare and remarkable.” He said, “You will be terribly missed by those to whom you were so kind and selfless. My sincerest sympathies to your broken-hearted family.” The posts have since been deleted.

An Obituary for Conner Flowers Described Him as ‘Full of Life’ & Close With His Family

The Charleston Post & Courier published an obituary for Flowers which described him as “full of life and a fun-loving friend.” It stated that Flowers was born in Greenville, South Carolina, on February 9, 1990, and moved with his family to Dallas, Texas, when he was 16 years old.

Flowers, an “avid golfer,” began watching Dallas Mavericks basketball games and Cowboys football games after the family moved to Texas. He also “developed his entrepreneurial spirit while making many new friends” in the new state. In the last couple of years, Flowers lived in Charleston, South Carolina, worked in real estate and spent time with family.

“Our beloved Conner is survived by his parents, Garry William Flowers and Robin Conner Flowers of Charleston, SC,” the obituary continued, and his “younger sister, Olivia Barbara Ellen Flowers.” The family requested donations in Flowers’ name to lymedisease.org and pethelpers.org in lieu of flowers. The funeral is taking place on Sunday, February 5.

Olivia Flowers Appeared to Have Started Filming ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Earlier in January, According to Some Social Media Posts

Olivia Flowers, who joined “Southern Charm” in season 8, had reportedly started filming season 9 a few weeks before her brother’s death. The Bravo star posted a few photos and videos to her Instagram Story in early January 2023 showing her with a film crew.

While appearing on the Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister podcast in September 2022, Flowers said she’d love to return for another season. “I would be happy to come back,” she revealed at the time. “It’s been a blast, and I’m excited to see how everything else plays out.” Kathryn Dennis already confirmed her exit from the show.

