‘Below Deck Med’ Star Opens up About Working for Captain Sandy

“Below Deck Mediterranean” star Courtney Veale is opening up about her experience working for Captain Sandy Yawn.

During an interview with Decider.com that was published on Sept. 5, Veale spoke about her experience working with the Captain this season. This season, Veale worked as a deckhand, which was a change from her position last season as a second stewardess working in the interior.

“She’s so passionate about yachting and being a captain,” Veale told the outlet. “It’s inspirational to see people who are passionate about what they do. I love the fact that she’s fully behind me, and she’s a really good mentor. She’s always got my back if I need her, or if I’m stressing about something. Whenever I was stressed on that first trip, she’d tell me, ‘Courtney, you can do it. You’re doing it.’ She was confident I could jump into three-meter swells to grab a jet ski and did it even though I was shitting my pants. It was fun.”

Yawn has been the Captain on “Below Deck Mediterranean” since its second season. Viewers can catch brand new episodes of the hit series every Monday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Yawn Said That the Yachting Industry ‘Saved’ Her Life

Play

'Below Deck' Star Captain Sandy On Beating Cancer & Forging Her Maritime Career | This Morning All aboard! She made waves when she joined the cast of Below Deck Mediterranean, and now Captain Sandy is hoping fans will grab their life jackets for an unmissable one-off show. As she prepares to head to the West End next month, Captain Sandy will be sharing all the details about her life at the… 2022-04-25T12:50:28Z

While appearing on ITV’s This Morning talkshow in May 2022, Yawn admitted that working in the yachting industry “saved her life.” Yawn has been open on the show about her previous battle with drug and alcohol addiction when she was younger.

“That’s what’s great, the maritime industry saved my life,” Yawn said during the television appearance. “Obviously I got sober or I would not be doing this, I would be driving these boats off into the middle of nowhere if I was still drinking.”

During the appearance, Yawn also spoke about her leadership skills as a Captain.

“I always want people to feel I’m approachable,” Yawn said. “Having said that, I also need them to remember that I am in charge, and if you don’t set that precedent in the beginning, then they get confused because I play a lot.”

Yawn Gushed Over Her Crew This Season

Even though this season of “Below Deck Mediterranean” has had its ups and downs, Yawn seemed to enjoy working with the other crew members on the yacht. In a July 2022 interview with TV Insider, Yawn spoke very highly of the other crew and cast members.

“Having Zee there was good because, obviously, he could tell the other crew how cool a captain I am!” Yawn said. “For me, having a new crew, I love finding out who they are as people and their work ethic. For me, Natasha was such a pleasure to work with. Kyle and Natalya, I laughed every day. For the deck team, it seems like every season I have a challenge in the beginning. We were down two deckhands, so it’s not really fair to the crew.”

“I loved giving Raygan an opportunity. I like to have the women on deck. Someone gave me the opportunity, so I’m hoping she will pull through these and they come together as a team.”

READ NEXT: RHONJ Star Announces Unexpected Passing of Ex-Husband