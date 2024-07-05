Craig Conover Names Bravo Star Who Annoys Him the Most

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover is not mincing his words about his castmate, Austen Kroll.

Reality Blurb reported that Conover filmed the July 2 episode of his girlfriend, “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo’s Amazon show, “In Bed with Paige DeSorbo.” During her sit-down with Conover, DeSorbo encouraged her boyfriend to share, “What Bravolebrity annoys [him] the most.” Conover initially hesitated before revealing that he finds Kroll annoying.

“But I love him,” continued Conover.

DeSorbo then jokingly stated, “Yeah, but he’s annoying.”

DeSorbo also asked Conover to pick a “Southern Charm” star to trade places with her on “Summer House.” He replied, “It would be nice to go a season [of ‘Southern Charm’] without Shep [Rose].” DeSorbo interjected that she believed Rose would fit in with the “Summer House” cast.

“I think he would thrive at the ‘Summer House,'” said the “Giggly Squad” podcast host.

Craig Conover Discussed His ‘Southern Charm’ Castmates in a February 2024 Interview

Conover and Kroll discussed Rose, who suggested he had issues with his alcohol consumption during the “Southern Charm” season 9 reunion, during a January 2024 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Kroll stated that Rose “has made active strides to temper his drinking.”

In addition, Conover shared that Rose attended a wellness retreat in Costa Rica.

“He said it changed his life,” stated Conover.

Shep Rose Spoke About His Friendship With Craig Conover in a February 2024 Interview

People magazine reported that Rose spoke about his friendship with Conover in a February 2024 episode of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.” He stated that he and Conover’s friendship changed after filming the season 9 reunion. He explained that he and Conover are “so different.” Rose clarified that he and the Sewing Down South founder “have a mutual respect” for each other.

“I know that he desires a friendship and I do too, but I just took a step back from some of my show friends over the past month and a half, two months, maybe more. And that’s OK. You kind of have to, don’t you?” said Rose.

The 44-year-old also stated that he believed that he and Conover could reconnect during the production of the show’s 10th season.

“The funny thing is, we’ll get filming again if and when it comes back, and it’ll be interesting to see us build our new normal,” said Rose.

Shep Rose Discussed How He Has Changed on ‘Southern Charm’

Rose shared how he has changed with filming the last 10 seasons of “Southern Charm” on a February 2024 episode of the “Champagne Problems” podcast.

“This is 10 years of my life — you tell me how much you change or your opinions soften, or just completely 180,” said Rose.

He also stated that he was “out of control” during his early seasons of “Southern Charm.” He explained he hosted a lot of parties at his home, which was surrounded by bars. The reality television star stated he was concerned “something bad [was] going to happen” as some “unsavory” individuals attended his parties.

“I thankfully got ahead of it, and I bought a house here on the beach,” said Rose.

The 10th season of “Southern Charm” does not yet have a release date.