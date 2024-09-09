Craig Conover Says He’s Been Butting Heads With ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Star

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover got candid about his relationship with his friend and castmate, Austen Kroll, as they open the new Charleston, South Carolina establishment, By the Way.

While speaking to Life & Style in September 2024, Conover said that he and Kroll are not always on the same page. In addition, he referenced that By the Way is not his and Kroll’s first business venture together.

“We butt heads a lot. We have to be careful because we’ve got our podcast [‘Pillows and Beer’] and we also own Carriage House in NYC. It’s definitely put stress on our relationship — but it also pulls us through a lot of things,” said Conover to Life & Style.

This is not the first time Conover has suggested he sometimes feels frustrated towards Kroll. During a July 2024 interview on his girlfriend, “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo’s Amazon talk show, In Bed with Paige DeSorbo,” Conover named Kroll as the Bravo star who “annoys [him] the most.” He clarified, however, that he deeply cares for Kroll.

“But I love him,” said Conover to DeSorbo.

Craig Conover & Austen Kroll Spoke About Their R estaurant in January 2024

Conover and Kroll discussed their decision to partner with Uptown Hospitality Group to open By the Way in a January 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. Conover told the publication that he and Kroll wanted to provide a thriving environment for those in the Charleston area.

“Charleston has grown so much in the last few years and brought in a lot of travelers, so we wanted to create a space where locals and travelers could hang out together and enjoy the neighborhood,” said Conover.

He went on to say that the establishment is “going to be a really intimate space.”

“We put a lot of thought into the design to try and make it as warm and inviting as possible,” said Conover.

Kroll shared similar comments about his ideas for the restaurant.

“What I envision is a place where you come for a drink before dinner, let’s say, lose track of time. And before you know it, hours have passed and all of a sudden, you’re surrounded by all your friends. It’s going to be a place you can come and sit for a while,” said Kroll in the interview.

The owner of Uptown Hospitality Group, Keith Benjamin, also told Entertainment Tonight why he wanted to partner with Kroll and Conover.

“Craig and Austen have been buddies of ours since moving here in 2018,” said Benjamin.

He then stated that Kroll and Conover “have always been loyal supporters of our brands, whether patronizing our establishments or pushing them on their social channels.”

“The symbiotic nature of their reach connecting with our demographic makes a whole lot of sense for both parties. We look forward to launching By the Way with these guys formally in our corner!” said Benjamin to Entertainment Tonight.

Austen Kroll Discussed Having Difficulty Filming ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9

In a joint January 2024 interview on “The Chicks in the Office” podcast, Conover and Kroll opened up about filming “Southern Charm” season 9. Kroll noted that he had a difficult season. As fans are aware, Kroll’s ex-girlfriend, Olivia Flowers, took issue with him after she discovered that he and her friend, Taylor Ann Green, shared a kiss. Kroll has maintained that the kiss happened after he and Flowers split up following season 8. In addition, he has said he and Green did not have any other romantic encounters, besides their singular kiss.

During the “Chicks in the Office” podcast interview, Conover said he did not believe Kroll was completely honest about his dynamic with Green, who dated Shep Rose until 2022.

“I think it happened more than once, but I don’t think you had sex. I think was probably a week-long dalliance,” said Conover on the podcast episode.

Kroll interjected that he and Green could have gone further during their romantic encounter. He stated, however, that he stopped their interaction before anything else could happen.

“I really was trying to be cognizant of other people who I might have to have a tough convo with. Which I would have if I had we decided like ‘Let’s give this a go,’” said Kroll.

He then said that because he and Green decided to not pursue a relationship, he felt like he did not need to tell Flowers or Rose about the situation.