Craig Conover Shades Bravo Star as ‘Frustrating’

The new season of “Southern Charm” has just started and it seems as though fans are in for a drama-filled season if the premiere and the trailer are anything to go by. In light of the recent premiere, Craig Conover and Shep Rose spoke about the friendship between the male cast members.

In an interview with Page Six, the two OG cast members were asked about the shoving match between Conover and Austen Kroll in the season 8 trailer and Conover replied, “Austen’s a frustrating friend to have at times, but we all are.” Rose joked that their arguments are all fueled by drinking and Conover added, “Yeah, you know, we all annoy each other because we’re pretty different in a lot of ways.” Rose chimed in that they “couldn’t be more different.”

“Austen and I were like 8-year-olds at summer camp wrestling,” Conover laughed about the fight teased in the trailer. “I don’t even know what it was about.” The two then went on to share that it won’t be the only physical altercation that viewers will see between the guys this season.

The Season 8 Trailer Hinted at Some Big Arguments Between the Male Cast Members

The season 8 trailer hinted at some big issues between Conover, Rose and Kroll. Near the end of the clip, viewers can see Conover putting Kroll in a headlock and telling him, “Say I’m sorry!” There’s also a preview of an argument between Rose and Kroll in which Rose yells at his co-star, “Austen, you’re a f****** joke! I can’t believe I’m sharing oxygen with you!” According to Rose, the cast was on a trip to Sea Island when it all happened and Conover spilled that his and Rose’s fights with Kroll both happened the same night.

During the same Page Six interview, the two men also teased another physical altercation, this one between Conover and Whitney Sudler-Smith. Rose said Conover “threw down” Sudler-Smith and “hurt his shoulder,” to which the Sewing Down South founder replied that Sudler-Smith “always gets hurt.”

Conover Shared in the Past That His Friendship With Kroll Was Affected After ‘Summer House’

Conover previously revealed that Kroll’s actions on “Summer House” last season had a bit of an impact on “Southern Charm.” As viewers of “Summer House” know, Kroll visited the cast in the Hamptons for Lindsay Hubbard’s birthday and caused a bit of chaos due to his love triangle with Hubbard and Ciara Miller. At one point, he and Conover’s now-girlfriend Paige DeSorbo yelled at each other.

Back in March 2022 when “Summer House” was airing, Conover told Page Six that he and Kroll “didn’t speak for two months after his visit to that house.” He said viewers would be saying the issues in their friendship play out on season 8 of “Southern Charm,” adding, “we have to get past that and work through it.”

Rose also spoke about fans’ reactions to Kroll’s appearance on “Summer House,” telling Page Six, “It’s unfortunate because Austen got pretty grilled over his ‘Summer House’ double romance.” He added, “I was doing posts on Instagram with [Kroll], and I couldn’t erase the hateful comments fast enough, so Austen wouldn’t see them because it really affects him, he’s really sensitive.”

The “Southern Charm” star added that the criticism from fans actually “affects everybody.” He added with a laugh, “I just would kindly ask for them to tone that down in this current environment.” Rose concluded, “everyone’s so angry and judgmental.”

