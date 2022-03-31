Southern Charm Star Reveals Past of Constant Bullying

“Southern Charm” OG Craig Conover bared it all in his debut memoir “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing?,” released this week, including the confession that he’d been bullied when he was younger.

In the book, the longtime Bravo star got candid about several different topics and struggles, some of which were captured on his 7 seasons of “Southern Charm” and some which he hadn’t spoken about yet.

Being vulnerable was a strange feeling for him, he told E! News but said he wanted to be open about all aspects of his life for the book, good and bad. “I think it’s me telling the truth about everything and I’m comfortable with being vulnerable because I feel like I’d rather have people judge me for the whole story [rather] than a partial story,” he shared.

Conover Revealed He Was Bullied as a Teenager Many Times & Dealt With It ‘Every Day’

Conover shared in his memoir that bullying was part of his everyday experience but he didn’t feel the need to go into details about every time he got bullied. “There’s no need to recount all the episodes of bullying that happened to me as a teenager,” he wrote, according to E! News. He added:

The best way to describe it is that it was just this persistent state of being for me, something that I just had to deal with every day. Most of it originated with the older players on the school soccer team.

He mused about why he was targeted by bullies at school and wrote, “I was small and skinny, so I suppose that had something to do with it. I also believe that the self-confidence I had acquired and built throughout adolescence made me a target too.”

Conover Also Spoke About Being Happy Now & Having Come a Long Way Since His Early Days on ‘Southern Charm’

Also in his memoir, Conover said he’s come a long way since his early days on “Southern Charm” but he doesn’t often watch old episodes. He compared how he was on the earlier seasons and said, “Then you watch season seven. Damn, but what a difference.” He added:

Gone is that ‘skinny Adderall freak,’ replaced by a confident, successful, and hustling young man.

He wrote that he’s realized that his happiness has nothing to do with whether he ends up “looking good” on the hit Bravo show. “It’s tied to whether I got out of bed and got something done that day,” he revealed.

Conover is now in a happy relationship with his fellow Bravo star Paige DeSorbo. The two appeared in “Winter House’s” first season and Conover has made a few appearances in season 6 of “Summer House,” which was filmed in the summer of 2021 and is airing now. In these episodes, the two are seeing each other and exploring their relationship, but since then have become official boyfriend and girlfriend.

