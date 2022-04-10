Bravo Star Reveals ‘Abuse’ of Drugs During Filming

It’s not always easy to be at the center of a reality show while pursuing a career and for one “Southern Charm” star, the pressures of both fueled an Adderall addiction that was very difficult to kick. Craig Conover, who’s been on the hit Bravo show since its original season in 2014, explored his addiction and its impacts in his new book “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing?”

Conover wrote, “Two seasons of filming Southern Charm while managing law school as well as the responsibilities of working as a paralegal at a busy firm had drained me, physically and emotionally,” according to E! News. He added, “Life in Charleston had drained me. The endless nights; the booze; the struggle to keep up; and, yes, the Adderall, had kicked my ass. The consequences of living like a celebrity had finally arrived and beat the hell out of me.”

As viewers might remember, Conover lost his job and ended up moving back home with his parents in Delaware after season 2 of “Southern Charm.” However, he returned for the beginning of season 3 although he revealed in his memoir that he continued taking Adderall and had increased his dosage as he had no idea how to be on the show without taking the medication.

Conover Said He Started Taking Adderall in College But Kept Increasing His Dosage & Hid It From His Girlfriend

Conover wrote that his Adderall habit started in college when he was “overwhelmed by the plethora of distractions,” Us Weekly wrote. The “abuse” of the ADHD medication was “kicked into high gear” only during the filming of “Southern Charm’s” second season. “In those early seasons, I often blamed my internal demons on the outside pressures I was facing,” he shared.

He said it turned into a cycle of partying to escape the stress from work, but then he felt he needed to take Adderall to get through work afterward. To add to that, he said he would take more Adderall to “be on” while partying at the bars. According to Us Weekly, Conover wrote that by the time the third season ended, he was taking three 15 mg pills “morning, noon and night.”

Conover also shared that he was hiding the extent of it from his girlfriend Naomie Olindo: “I had the pills stashed everywhere, just in case,” he wrote according to the publication.

Conover Also Shared the Difficulty of Getting Clean & Filming Without Adderall

Conover spoke about getting clean after his breakup from Olindo and then going back to Adderall because he didn’t know “how to film without being on Adderall,” E! News shared from his memoir. Conover wrote:

Instead of finding calm and happiness, my life had been an endless parade of searching for that next high; that next jolt of what I thought was real life. But it had been an illusion; a trick that my money and fame had played on me.

As viewers know, Conover spoke about his addiction for the first time on the season 6 reunion of “Southern Charm” and is no longer taking the ADHD medication.

