‘Winter House’ Stars Slammed For Talking About Lindsay Hubbard’s Looks

When the second season of “Winter House” premiered in October 2022, fans immediately noticed how much one of the newcomers looked like a Bravo OG.

Jason Cameron arrived at the Vermont party house with friend Jessica Stocker, and Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula couldn’t believe how much she looked like their “Summer House” co-star, Lindsay Hubbard.

Ditto for Tom Schwartz. When the “Vanderpump Rules” star crashed at the winter house for a few days, he looked at Stocker and admitted he thought she was Hubbard.

But when the two lookalikes came face to face on the November 17, 2022 episode of the Bravo reality show, it did not end well.

Craig Conover & Jessica Stocker Dissed Lindsay Hubbard’s Looks

On the “Winter House” episode “Friendships on Ice,” Hubbard, 36, and her fiancé Carl Radke turned up in Vermont. At one point, Austen Kroll pointed out the resemblance between Hubbard and Stocker, noting that twice that day he thought Jessica was Lindsay.

Hubbard chimed in to joke that because she is now in a relationship with Radke, producers brought in “a younger, hotter version” of her.

But Stocker, 25, didn’t take that as a compliment. In a confessional, she said, “I’m a little shocked because she {Lindsay] looks a lot older than me, so when people are like ‘Oh you remind me of Lindsay’… like she could be my mom or my aunt. Like, what do you mean by that?”

In another scene in a car, which can be seen here, Stocker continued to talk about Hubbard. “I didn’t think she was that cute,” she said of the Hubb House PR founder.

Craig Conover then revealed that when everyone was saying Stocker looked like Hubbard, he was surprised. “What do you think I said the entire time?” Conover said to Stocker. “Everybody kept saying that you look like her, and I was like ’that’s not the nicest thing.'”

On social media, viewers reacted to the “Winter House” segment, with many blasting both Stocker and Conover for their “terrible” comments about Hubbard.

“Jessica and Craig commenting on Lindsay’s looks was absolutely disgusting,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Come on Jess. Why do you have to say ‘she looks like my mom or my aunt’ or whatever she said talking about Lindsay because people said you 2 looked alike. Then ofc two faced Craig egging it on in the car. It’s embarrassing,” another agreed.

“Jessica’s insecurities are exhausting,” another wrote. “Women who come for other women’s looks bore me.”

“Let’s be real. Jessica is a poor man’s Lindsay. Definitely look alike and for her to insinuate that that is an insult in any way is hilarious,” another fan wrote. “Lindsay is hotter, more confident, and packages more charisma and fun in her little finger than Jessica could hope to have.”

Craig Conover Addressed What He Said About Lindsay Hubbard

Conover was a guest on the “Watch What Happens Live” episode that aired after “Winter House” on November 17, and host Andy Cohen wasted no time getting into the drama.

“I’m assuming your phone is going to ring tonight after Lindsay sees you telling Jess in the car that looking like her is not a compliment,” Cohen told Conover at the beginning of the show.

“It sucks because me and Lindsay are finally in a good place again,” Conover replied.

“Were finally in a good place,” Cohen clarified.

“I had a feeling that something would come out that she would be like ‘Yeah, I’m done with you,’” Conover said, adding, “I feel like I had an opinion about some of the other drama too, so I don’t know if that comes out [later this season].”

As of this writing, Hubbard has not responded to her “Winter House” co-stars’ comments about her.

