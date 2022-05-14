Bravo Star Kicked Out of Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula’s Wedding: Report

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke of Bravo “Summer House” fame tied the knot on September 26, 2021, and their nuptials were aired in the season finale of season 6 on May 2, 2022. Although it happened nearly a year ago, a recent report claims that one of the guests, “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover, was kicked out of the wedding for “being too drunk.”

Conover and his girlfriend, “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo, have both spoken in the past about how drunk they were at the event but neither has said that they were kicked out of the wedding. The allegation came in a report from The Dipp, which listed a handful of “vetted and verified wedding attendees” as their sources. According to the outlet, a source close to Conover denied that it happened.

Heavy reached out to Conover, Batula and Cooke for comment but did not receive a response.

On Conover’s podcast “Pillows and Beer,” his co-host Austen Kroll said Conover “was lit, no doubt about it” at the wedding. Conover agreed and said he destroyed his tuxedo due to his exuberant dancing. “I was doing summersaults at one point,” he shared. In a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” DeSorbo said she and Conover were the drunkest “by far” at the event and didn’t even eat the dinner that was served because they were “doing somersaults in the grass.”

The Publication Wrote That Their Sources Said Conover Became Angry Over the Use of the Indoor Bathrooms

The publication reported that one source who was at the wedding told them that Conover was “on one.” The source told The Dipp that there were outdoor portable bathrooms set up for the guests but Conover tried to use one of the upstairs bathrooms at the Batula home.

The publication wrote that Conover was told he couldn’t use it and the Bravo star got angry, which led to him being “asked to leave” and was “kicked out,” according to the publication. A second source told the outlet the same thing and added that it was “really bad” and “probably worse” than the previous source’s description. A third source also shared the same information.

Fans Had a Lot to Say About the Report, With Some Saying It Might Have Been Exaggerated

The report was shared on Reddit and prompted many reactions from fans, including a few who pointed out that in a “Summer House” preseason preview, there was a clip showing Conover drunk at the wedding but it didn’t make the final edit in the season.

“Does anyone remember the preseason clip of Craig drunkenly and condescendingly saying, ‘Come on guys, ACT like you’ve been to a wedding before??’,” someone wrote. “I thought it would be on the show but it wasn’t?” Someone else wrote, “Rewatching the season 6 preview there’s a part where it looks like Craig drops/throws a drink while Ciara yells his name at the wedding and looks sloppy as hell.”

One person agreed, “Omg yes I remember that now! Wtf why would they cut that lol.” Someone said, “Paige was bragging about how much fun they had doing somersaults at the wedding on WWHL. As if it was cute and quirky, not drunk and obnoxious at a wedding.”

Other fans expressed a bit more skepticism at the news, with one person saying, “Paige said in WWHL that she and Craig were by far the drunkest at the wedding, so it really wouldn’t shock me if they (or just Craig) got so drunk they were told to go home. I have a feeling ‘kicked out’ may be a little bit strong-I don’t think it was some like huge messy ordeal.” Another said, “I’m sure it wasn’t so extreme. He may have been politely put into an Uber towards the end of the night.”

