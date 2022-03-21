Craig Conover Addresses ‘Unfair’ Relationship With Kristin Cavallari

Craig Conover may be one of the stars of “Southern Charm,” but he found himself a main topic of conversation on “Summer House,” earlier this season. The Bravo star’s romance with Paige DeSorbo was a main storyline in the first episodes of season 6, but they soon encountered a speed bump over rumors that Conover was hooking up with Kristin Cavallari.

During the third episode of season 6, viewers saw Lindsay Hubbard telling DeSorbo that Conover was hooking up with Cavallari as well as her. DeSorbo confronted the “Southern Charm” star and he replied, “I’ll tell you, it was, like, I’ve hooked up with her before.” She asked him if he was still “f****** Kristin” and he said, “If I’m in Nashville, do I have someone that I might hook up with? Yeah.”

DeSorbo and Conover weren’t dating exclusively at the time but the admission sparked a lot of reflection and conversation between the two that continued in subsequent episodes. That drama was filmed in the summer of 2021 and DeSorbo and Conover are now in a happy relationship. However, the “Summer House” episodes are airing now, and Conover recently spilled on the situation, telling E! News it was unfair that Cavallari had to deal with that.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Conover Said He Thinks It Wasn’t Fair That Cavallari Was Involved & Blamed Hubbard for the Situation

On March 16, Conover told E! News, “We had a great relationship and I thought it was really, really unfair that she was thrown into a show that she’s not on,” he said about him and Cavallari. “It’s one thing to be on that show and be fair game yourself, but to bring outside people and do it, I think, was just unfair. I felt terrible for her.”

He also slammed Hubbard’s decision to reveal that information. “Lindsay did it for TV,” Conover told the outlet. “Everyone in our lives knew about that.” He also said that Hubbard is “not in my life anymore,” but that it’s not because of that move. “Not based off that, I don’t hold a lot of grudges. [But because I’m] really happy in the place that I’m in and I really like to lift people up, so I’m never gonna actively go after someone or try to tear them down.”

Hubbard told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that her decision to tell DeSorbo wasn’t an attempt to “out” Cavallari and Conover. “I’m looking out for my friend Paige and just trying to make sure that she’s in full understanding of what she’s getting into,” she explained.

Cavallari Has Denied Any Rumors That She & Conover Dated





Play



Kristin Cavallari Sounds Off on "Southern Charm Love Triangle" Rumors Involving Craig and Austen Kristin Cavallari, Austen Kroll & Craig Conover DRAMA 2021-08-04T13:41:10Z

Ever since her name has been linked to Conover and his “Southern Charm” co-star Austen Kroll, Cavallari has denied dating either of them. “I haven’t dated anybody in a few months,” she said on her Instagram Story in the summer of 2021, according to Us Weekly. “These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends. That’s it.”

She added that she wasn’t in a love triangle and hadn’t been in one since high school. “I’ve never dated either one of them, I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them,” she said. “It’s possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man.”

In a later “Summer House” episode, DeSorbo claimed that Cavallari texted Conover and wrote, “‘You are not going to make me look like an idiot with her.’ And like, ‘If you want her, like, go have her. Just don’t make me look stupid,’” she shared, according to Us Weekly.

She also said Conover reacted to Cavallari’s Instagram Story about not being in a love triangle. “He was like, ‘OK, but you went on Instagram and lied.’ Like, ‘You can’t say you were never going to date either of us. We f*****,’” DeSorbo said.

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance