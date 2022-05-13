Fans React to ‘Gross’ Craig Conover & Madison LeCroy Hangout

The 8th season of “Southern Charm” has been filmed and fans are expecting an announcement of a premiere date any day now, but a recent TikTok video featuring returning stars Craig Conover and Madison LeCroy elicited a lot of confused reactions from fans.

It’s no secret to “Southern Charm” fans that Conover and LeCroy have been on opposite sides of a feud for years now over LeCroy’s past relationship with Conover’s good friend Austen Kroll, so the video of the two dancing together caught fans by surprise. LeCroy, 31, shared the video on May 10 and it showed her and Conover doing a choreographed dance to Usher’s “Love in this Club.”

The clip was quickly picked up and shared on social media where fans expressed their shock and, in some cases, distate at the two Bravo stars’ routine. “Didn’t see that one coming,” someone captioned a thread on Reddit with the video. One person replied, “What in the af is going on here? Why is this happening? I am so out of the loop.” Here is the clip:

Fans Were Left Confused About Why the Two Were Hanging Out

Fans were very confused and critical of the clip, with one person writing on the Reddit thread, “The lack of rhythm in those 7 seconds or whatever.” Another agreed, “Was that supposed to be….dancing?” Someone said, “I actually hate this.” One comment stated, “This is beyond cringe.” Another wrote, “I would have put money on Hell freezing over before seeing these two in a TikTok together.” One Redditor said, “they both look so gross.” Someone agreed, “They are both so gross!”

Some people shared their theories about the apparent friendship, with one person writing, “Craig was friends with Madison before her and Austin started dating as was most of the cast. I think seeing the drama between their relationship is what made him dislike her for a while.” Someone else wrote, “Craig said on [Watch What Happens Live] that him and Madison are very close now and text every day or week or something like that.”

Another wrote, “Nuh, the reason Madison and Craig are friends again is because of how nice/welcoming she was to Paige [DeSorbo].” Someone else said, “Craig and Austen aren’t getting along. Everyone around town knows.” Conover previously opened up about how Kroll’s behavior on “Summer House” affected their friendship for a while.

Some fans pointed out how strange it was to see them together after Conover and LeCroy’s last on-screen interaction at the season 7 reunion, when Conover called out LeCroy. “I did NOT see that coming either!!! AT ALL!!!!” someone said, “Especially after calling her out about sliding in to ARod’s DMs at the reunion last year!” Someone else brought up, “Didn’t he dump Natalie [Hegnauer] because she was friendly with Madison and went to dinner. Interesting.”

One person blasted LeCroy, “This is weird and Madison have some self respect he destroyed your character on national TV and youre making tiktoks with him….so thirsty.” Another Reddit thread about the same TikTok clip garnered many similar reactions.

LeCroy & Conover Have Had Their Issues Well-Documented on the Hit Bravo Show

LeCroy and Conover have a contentious past, to say the least. Their last interaction on-screen came at the “Southern Charm” season 7 reunion, where Conover accused his co-star of cheating on Kroll with married men, including a former MLB player — who later turned out to be Alex Rodriguez, although LeCroy has said that the two never crossed any physical lines.

More recently, Conover revealed in his tell-all memoir that LeCroy had an impact on his relationship with Natalie Hegnauer ending. Conover said he and Hegnauer began having issues in their relationship during the pandemic, but the final straw came when Conover was filming “Winter House.”

According to E! News, he wrote, “we were still together, and despite rumors that I had started seeing Paige DeSorbo, nothing happened between us. However, I was also upset when I heard that she had had dinner with Madison while I was filming in Vermont, given that Natalie knew full well how I felt about Austen’s ex.”

He wrote that it was Hegnauer’s dinner with LeCroy that marked the end of their relationship. “When I returned, we both agreed that the relationship wasn’t working anymore,” he wrote. “What had happened between us during quarantine just couldn’t last in the real world, and while that is unfortunate, I don’t regret a moment of it.”

