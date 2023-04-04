‘Southern Charm’ Star Announces First Movie Role

Craig Conover has a surprising new gig in the works. The “Southern Charm” star has revealed he has landed a major movie role.

One year after publishing his first book, “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing?,” Conover, 34, announced another first on Instagram, and the news caught fans by surprise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Craig Conover Posed With “Walking Dead” Actor Ross Marquand on the Set of Their New Movie

In a post on his Instagram page, Conover shared a series of photos from the set of his upcoming movie. The Bravo star was seen filming a scene on a boat with actor Ross Marquand (‘The Walking Dead”) and the film’s director, Daniel Roebuck. Another photo featured Conover in a makeup chair as the cast filmed outdoors on a windy day.

Conover captioned the surprising pics to give fans details on what he was up to.

“Such an incredible experience being a part of this movie,” he wrote. “It took months of preparation and stepping outside of my comfort zone but I think I have a new love. I can’t say enough about the team that I worked with, and cannot thank them enough for making my first movie experience an incredible one.”

Conover’s girlfriend, “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo, was also on set with him, he revealed on his Instagram story. After she posted that she “read lines” with him in preparation for his film, he replied, “ @paige_desorbo You shine brighter on my audition tapes than me.”

Fans were surprised by Conover’s news.

“Wait whattttt,” came one comment on Conover’s post.

“What’s wrong w my acting?” another fan asked, referencing Conover’s famous ”What’s wrong with my sewing” line on “Southern Charm.”

According to IMDb, Conover is part of the cast of Roebuck’s upcoming film, “Tuesday’s Flu.” The synopsis for the movie reveals that Marquand plays a gambler who is in debt to an unsympathetic bookie and finds himself in a situation where he could lose his son. Conover plays a character named Todd in the crime thriller. Other stars include Jon Gries, Megyn Price, and Jackie Earl Haley. The script was written by Stephen and Brian Parri, per Deadline.

Craig Conover Previously Appeared in a Bruce Willis Film

While Conover teased that “Tuesday’s Flu” is his first film, he did previously have a small role in another movie. In 2018, he made a brief appearance as Police Officer Smith in the movie “Reprisal,” per IMDb.

According to BravoTV.com, Conover and his “Southern Charm” pal Shep Rose both had small roles in the Bruce Willis film which was produced by Randall Emmett, the former fiancé of “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent. Rose played an ambulance driver in the flick.

“Filming a movie in Cincinnati with some pretty awesome people and @randallemmettfilms,” Conover shared on social media at the time. “@Relationshep and I just out here fake saving the world together. Cincinnati’s been an awesome host city and Randall Emmett’s team absolutely kills it.”

Conover and Rose even attended a press conference in Cincinnati while shooting the film, according to WXVU. “I was actually born here. It’s the first time I’ve been back since I was 2-1/2 years old,” Rose said at the time.

