Craig Conover Reveals ‘Recent Hookup’ With Co-Star

The “Southern Charm” season 8 trailer is finally here and fans don’t have to wait until the show’s premiere on June 23 to see the drama starting. A bombshell revelation in the preview saw Craig Conover share that he and ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo — who’s back in Charleston — have hooked up.

Conover is now dating “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo and it looks as though she doesn’t seem too happy by the news either as the trailer hinted at an uncomfortable conversation between the two.

The trailer showed the two hanging up after a video call with Conover sharing afterward that he almost told her he loved her. Later in the preview, though, DeSorbo tells Conover, “I think that hanging out one-on-one with an ex while you are dating someone is inappropriate.”

In another conversation, Olindo tells Conover, “I feel like you feel awkward around me a little bit.” Conover replies with the huge news, “we’re not just exes, we hooked up recently.”

DeSorbo Previously Addressed the Rumors on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

The rumors of a Conover and Olindo hookup were circulating before the trailer dropped and Conover confirmed it, and DeSorbo had addressed them on “Watch What Happens Live.” In the May 2 episode of WWHL, DeSorbo was asked by Cohen a viewer question, “How did it feel to learn that rumors that Craig was hooking up with Naomie while hooking up with you? Do you think that’s why Craig took so long to commit?”

DeSorbo replied, “OK, I’m going to be totally honest. I feel like if you’re gonna hook up with your ex-girlfriend, you should do it in Vegas.” She then added coyly, “And so, when I heard those rumors, I wasn’t that mad. Just because I was in New York, doing whatever I wanted and he didn’t hear about my rumors. So I was like, ‘OK, let’s keep this on the forefront.’”

The Trailer Also Showed a Lot of Tension Among Other Couples & Friends

The trailer showed that there will be a lot of drama between couples and friends, although it seems as though returning star Madison LeCroy is staying out of it as she’s now happily engaged. Shep Rose and his girlfriend Taylor Ann Green seem to be hitting a speed bump in their relationship as he says in the trailer, “I don’t know where I’m going to be in six months.”

Later in the preview, Rose admits that Green “gets jealous.” Meanwhile, Austen Kroll is seen telling Green, “The way that he talks to you sometimes…” as the trailer cuts to a clip of Rose yelling “you f****** idiot” to Green. She later questions tearfully, “What is going on? I’m like starting to question everything.”

Near the end of the trailer, viewers see major issues on the horizon between close friends Conover, Kroll and Rose. Conover and Kroll will apparently come to blows as Conover puts his co-star in a headlock and tells him “Say I’m sorry.” Rose has also had it with Kroll it seems as he shouts at him, “Austen, you’re a f****** joke! I can’t believe I’m sharing oxygen with you!”

