Craig Conover Gives Unexpected Update on Relationship With Ex Naomie Olindo

Craig Conover is opening up about ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo’s recent heartbreak. The former “Southern Charm” star confirmed breakup rumors from longtime boyfriend Metul Shah on July 12.

Olindo first appeared on “Southern Charm” as Craig Conover’s girlfriend for three years until the two broke up and she became a full-time cast member during season 6. Shortly after their breakup, Olindo and Shah began dating and made their relationship Instagram official in April 2018.

Two weeks after the breakup, Conover revealed that he called Olindo shortly after the breakup. “[Naomie] was my first love,” Conover told Austen Kroll on the July 23 episode of “Pillows and Beer.” “Her and I, no matter what happens in either of our lives, we know each other better than anyone…So, when all of that went down, [we] talked on the phone once.”

Conover shared that the two have stayed friendly over the years. “No one did anything bad or unforgivable,” he said. Unfortunately for any Olindo and Conover stans, he emphasized that they are strictly platonic.

“It’s not romantic,” Conover said on “Pillows and Beer.” “It’s not like [we’re] getting back together… There’s nothing juicy. But we’ve talked,” he shared. “Sometimes in your life, you just don’t have anyone else to talk to than the person that, at one point in your life, was the closest person to you.”

Olindo Broke Her Silence on the Breakup

Olindo and Shah began dating in Charleston, but that had recently changed. The couple relocated to New York City less than two weeks ago. Shah announced last October that he would have to move for a fellowship at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.

When her breakup went public, Olindo took to her Instagram Story to share some of her story. She posted a tearful selfie wither her cat besides her. “Nothing will be worse than losing my dad,” Olindo wrote as the caption. “But this is a close second. Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else who has stumbled across those terrible messages.”

She added, “I’m absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you’re feeling a similar pain. I’m so so sorry.”

Rumors Had Surfaced That Shah Was Unfaithful

Before Olindo confirmed the split, Bravo fan Instagram accounts shared the split. The fan account @BestOfBravo first tweeted about the breakup writing, “Naomie just moved to NYC for Metul and then he cheats on her? she obviously broke up with him and now she’s back in Charleston #southerncharm.” In the comments, the account said they, “have a source” that spilled about the split.

The account reposted the tweet on their Instagram Story with the caption, “This is 100% true and I have it on GOOD authority #JusticeForNaomie.” She added, “Never liked or trusted his sorry a** after he frowned upon her wanting a cookie or whatever the F that was about. Controlling AF. Craig would never.”

Since then, multiple sources have come forward saying there was truth to the cheating. The Bravo fan account @BravoAndCocktails asked for fans to submit DMs if they had any info on the breakup.

One fan DMed, “I heard she caught him with his ex. Not sure if they were hooking up or just talking and texting a lot…but it was something to do with his ex gf.” Another said something similar, “I have close ties in Charleston it was an emotional affair [with his ex] and it went on for a whole year nothing physical but that’s almost worse.”

Another added, “Apparently he cheated with his ex and she found photos on his phone.” A fan emailed @DeuxMoi, “He cheated with his ex. Unclear how Naomie found out but he and the ex had started talking again for over a year. Sad.”

