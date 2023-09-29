Craig Conover Opens Up About His Relationship Issues Airing on ‘Southern Charm’

The 9th season of “Southern Charm” premiered with an update on Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s relationship, during which the couple had another conversation about their future plans given that they live in two different cities.

It was a familiar conversation, as they both discussed it in the 7th season of “Summer House.” Conover, who lives in Charleston, shared with New York City-based DeSorbo that he was hopeful she would live with him more permanently. DeSorbo, on the other hand, expressed that she wasn’t ready to leave her family and her job in New York City. In the “Southern Charm” season 9 premiere, Conover told DeSorbo he was hoping to see her more frequently.

“By repeating that conversation over and over [on the shows], it does make it look like we have issues because it looks like we really, really care about [or] that we’re not OK with our current situation, and we just are,” Conover shared on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast on September 22 about their frequent relationship conversations on the show. “The balance of going up and back [between] two great cities, New York and Charleston, we’re just happy.”

Conover revealed that the two are in a great place and the edit on the show can be misleading. He said while their relationship is categorized as long-distance, they actually spend most of their time together. “This summer we spent in New York,” he explained. “Now we’re moving down to Charleston for the next two months, which will be fun. Then we spend winter going up and back. She really doesn’t like the cold though, so, like, last winter, she was in Charleston on her own fruition.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo Discussed Their Future in the ‘Southern Charm’ Premiere

During the premiere, viewers saw DeSorbo and Conover walking around his house in Charleston looking for a quiet place to have a conversation amid intense renovations. The “Southern Charm” OG shared on the podcast that the renovations are now done and the place “feels like home finally.” He added, “Paige did all of the interior design, so it looks really nice, and she feels [at] home there.”

Conover told DeSorbo during the premiere that he wanted her to feel comfortable in Charleston and in his home. He said he was able to work from New York and was hopeful that she could do the same when she was in Charleston. “Paige and I are in a tough spot,” he admitted in a confessional interview. He said they’d been together over a year but felt like they were in the same position as before and it was “getting a little frustrating.”

Later in the episode, Conover was seen setting up some plans for DeSorbo to spend time with Olivia Flowers and Taylor Ann Green as he said he was hoping she could make some friends in Charleston.

Taylor Ann Green Accused Paige DeSorbo of Cheating on Craig Conover, Which Both of Them Denied

Conover also addressed claims that Green made about DeSorbo during the premiere, as the two cast members had an argument at the end of the episode. It ended as Green called out to Conover that DeSorbo had cheated on him, a claim that both DeSorbo and Conover denied.

The Sewing Down South founder told E! News that he walked away after that claim because there was nothing he could have said that would have made the situation better. “I kinda laughed because I was like, ‘Me and Paige just sit on her couch and watch TV,'” he explained. “It would be a little hard for either of us to be out there being secretive. I don’t think that comes with this territory anymore.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’