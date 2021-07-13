Why Fans Think Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Are Dating

Could love be in the air for these two Bravo stars? “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover and “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo have been sparking quite a few romance rumors.

Most recently, the stars were spotted spending time together in New York City. The celebrity gossip Instagram account @DeuxMoi answered a series of follower questions on Monday, July 12. One fan asked the account, “What’s up with Paige and Craig?”

The account then posted a photo of the two of them, as seen above, looking quite comfortable with one another. They wrote in the caption, “this was them tonight outside of a restaurant in NYC.” Conover and DeSorbo haven’t been shy in showing fans that they have been hanging out every now and then.

Conover and DeSorbo had met before, but they became closer friends during the Bravo collab show combining some “Southern Charm” and “Summer House” cast members. The new group of friends met up in Stowe, Vermont earlier this year to record the new reality show. “Winter House” will include many “Summer House” stars like DeSorbo, in addition to “Southern Charm’s” Conover and Austen Kroll. Since filming, the two show casts have consistently hung out more.

DeSorbo Initially Shut Down Dating Rumors

The two first sparked dating rumors earlier this year in April when DeSorbo visited Conover in Charleston. “Craig and I are a thousand percent not dating,” DeSorbo said an April 20 episode of Dear Media’s podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat” with Amanda Hirsch.

She continued saying, “Craig and I have known each other for years, because he came to the house [‘Summer House’] like two years ago. So we’ve always gotten along. We’ve always been friends. We have like very similar personalities, but we are not romanticly involved or anything, but we are very good friends.”

DeSorbo also appeared on the Comments By Celebs’ “Comments By Bravo” podcast where she reiterated that the two are just friends…for now. “Craig is adorable,” she said. “I think he’s so cute. We have very similar personalities…I’m not dating Craig but we’re really good friends.”

DeSorbo & Conover Are Both Single

Both Bravo stars are single and ready to mingle. “Summer House” fans watched DeSorbo struggle to decide if she should end her relationship last season. Ultimately, she broke up with her now ex-boyfriend Perry Rahbar last fall after dating for more than a year.

Likewise, Conover became single around mid-April. The Sewing Down South founder met his enow x-girlfriend Natalie Hegnauer more than a year ago in Aspen in January 2020, and the two immediately “hit it off,” Conover told People a few months later. Shortly after meeting, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and they decided to quarantine together. Hegnauer spent most of quarantine in Charleston with Conover, so she got to know the rest of the “Southern Charm” crew, and she even made her “Southern Charm” debut on the latest season.

Their relationship ultimately came to an ending, but Conover has assured fans there’s no bad blood. He has gotten candid about his relationship on his podcast with Kroll, “Pillows and Beer.”

DeSorbo also shut down rumors that the two romantically saw each other while filming “Winter House.” “He had a girlfriend for a long time,” DeSorbo said on an episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast on April 25. “He would never cheat on his girlfriend and definitely not with me, like that would just never be a situation, but right now we’re just friends, not dating, nothing crazy.”

READ NEXT: Below Deck’s Malia White Posts Graphic Photo After Bloody Accident