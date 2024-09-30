Craig Conover Shares What He Said About Not Being Engaged in Unaired Scene

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover shared some information regarding an unaired conversation about his relationship with his girlfriend “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo.

During a September 25 interview with OK! Magazine, Conover said he filmed a scene alongside Kyle Cooke, Jesse Solomon, and Carl Radke regarding his romance with DeSorbo for “Summer House” season 8, as reported by Reality Blurb. Reality Blurb reported that the moment did not make it to air.

“I was bummed because I don’t think it aired on ‘Summer House’ last year, but at one point, Kyle [Cooke] was pressing me. It was me, Jesse [Solomon] and Carl [Radke] standing there, and he was like, ‘Why aren’t you engaged yet?’ I was like, ‘I don’t want to end up like any of y’all!'” said Conover to the publication.

According to Conover, Radke said he understood his concern. As fans are aware, Radke broke up with his now ex-fiancee, Lindsay Hubbard, during the end of “Summer House” season 8. Cooke has also been open about his relationship problems with his wife and “Summer House” co-star, Amanda Batula.

“Carl was like, ‘I get it, dude. We got engaged because everyone was telling us we would figure things out, but we’re figuring things out now while we’re engaged.’ So, Paige and I are on the same page about getting married. We’re figuring things out all the things you’re supposed to figure out beforehand,” said Conover to the publication.

Craig Conover Said He Now Has a Better Insight Into Relationships

During the OK! Magazine interview, Conover said he has a better understanding of romantic relationships since dating DeSorbo. He explained that he was previously influenced by the romances portrayed in Hallmark original movies.

“I just had Hallmark to base relationship speeds on. You meet, you fall in love, you get engaged, you get married. But Paige has done a good job of being like, ‘In the real world, you need to date and talk about finances and where we’re going to live and kids,'” said Conover to the publication.

He also said that DeSorbo would like “to become a successful career woman before she becomes Craig’s fiancé,” which is a decision he respects.

In addition, he said that he and DeSorbo have successfully navigated being in a long-distance relationship. The Charleston resident said he often visits New York City, where DeSorbo lives. In addition, he said he and DeSorbo “spent the spring in Charleston because [they] were filming ‘Southern Charm.'”

“We basically live together — just in two different places! It’s nice that we’re starting to see more and more long distance couples reaching out and saying they feel represented by seeing us on TV now,” said Conover to OK! Magazine.

Paige DeSorbo Shared Her Thoughts About Craig Conover’s Comments Regarding Their Romance

In “Summer House” season 8, episode 5, Conover told Cooke that there is a possibility that him and DeSorbo will end their relationship. In addition, Conover said he would like a “little more security” regarding the future of their romance.

During a joint March 2024 interview with E! News, alongside Conover, DeSorbo said she appreciated her boyfriend’s remarks to Cooke.

“Honestly, I wasn’t upset about it at all. Because everything he said I agreed with. Yes, in statistics, people could potentially break up. We have a higher rate because we do do long-distance. But if we weren’t acknowledging that, we would be really naive,” said DeSorbo to E! News.

Craig Conover Spoke About His Relationship in an Exclusive Interview With Heavy

In an exclusive email interview with Heavy in September 2024, Conover briefly discussed his relationship with DeSorbo. He said he has “grown up a lot” since he began dating the “Summer House” star in 2021. In addition, he said he does not mind being asked about his and DeSorbo’s relationship timeline.

“I like sharing our lives with everyone, because there are way more people who can relate to us than people realize,” said Conover.