Southern Charm Star Scores Major Retail Deal

“Southern Charm” stars will never forget one of Craig Conover’s most memorable moments on the show.

During an argument with then-girlfriend Naomie Olindo in season 5, the Bravo star, who has a penchant for sewing, fired back after Olindo shamed him by saying, “You sit home and you sew and you pretend to do things.”

“What’s wrong with my sewing?” Conover replied in the famous scene.

Fats forward four years, and Conover is a full-on businessman who launched the successful home decor business, Sewing Down South. On April 1, 2019, Conover launched his product line, and he thanked fans for helping to inspire him to start his own business, according to Bravo.com.

“At first I got a lot of heat for sewing, but then, people started messaging me and thanking me for sticking to my guns and doing something that I enjoyed,” Conover revealed. “It was at that moment that I realized, maybe I could help all the others out there that enjoy sewing, or doing anything ‘uncool’ who do it because they love it.”

Conover added that he wanted to build “a platform and a cool brand.” In 2021, the Bravo star opened his flagship Sewing Down South store on King Street in Charleston, South Carolina.

According to Us Weekly, in addition to decorative pillows, the store features a kitchen and nursery line as well as clothing items and Charleston-inspired candles. But for fans who can’t make it to the Charleston location, Conover just revealed big news.

Craig Conover Revealed Huge News About His Pillow Business

In a video shared on his Instagram page in July 2022, Conover revealed that his pillows are now available in HomeGoods stores. The retail chain, which features home furnishings and accessory items, boasts hundreds of stores across the United States.

In his post, Conover posed outside of a HomeGoods store, then walked inside and to the pillow section.

“A little know surprise. Little surprised how we’ve kept this a secret for so long,” the Southern Charmer said, before revealing, “We’re in HomeGoods. Oh if you didn’t hear me…We’re in Home Goods.”

Conover captioned the clip with, “I mean…I don’t even know what to say.“

Fans and friends reacted to the news with congratulatory messages.

“’You sit home and you sew and you pretend to do things’ that aged well… didn’t it? [Craig Conover] look at you now!” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations [Craig Conover] you’ve worked hard and deserve all the best,” another added.

“Woww congrats Craig! That sewing really did take you somewhere!” another fan chimed in.

Craig Conover Has Big Plans for Sewing Down South

The HomeGoods deal could be just the beginning. In April 2022, Conover told Hollywood Life of plans to launch a bedding line and more with his business partners Amanda Latifi and Jerry Casselano.

“We’re going to get into linens and duvets and actual sleeping pillows,” he revealed. “I think that will be a massive turn in a new direction for us. ”

“My goal was always to have the next Williams & Sonoma and build Sewing Down South to where everyone wants us in every room in their house, and that’s been the overwhelming response,” he added. “That’s going to be a huge step for us and a whole new challenge, but I’m definitely excited about that.”

