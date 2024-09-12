Craig Conover Says He & ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Star ‘Disagree on Almost Everything’

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover gave an update on his relationship with his castmate, Shep Rose.

In a September 2024 Life & Style interview, Conover noted he and Rose were not in the best place during the 9th season of “Southern Charm.” He stated, however, that he and Rose currently have a less tense dynamic.

“We’ve accepted that we’re not alike at all; we disagree on almost everything. We’re better than where we were at the [season 9] reunion, and we’re on a path forward,” said Conover to the publication.

In addition, he shared his theory as to why he and Rose were not getting along. According to Conover, Rose may have had issues with his decision to change his behavior.

“Sometimes when people grow and evolve it intimidates other people. We’ve seen on the show for years that people had problems with how I lived my life,” said Conover. “It used to be I went out too much and didn’t work enough. Now I work too much and don’t go out enough. But I think they’ve started to accept me for who I am.”

While speaking to Life & Style, Conover referenced that Rose was open about his consumption of alcohol during the “Southern Charm” season 9 reunion. He teased that fans can expect to see Rose address his drinking habits in the show’s upcoming 10th season, which does not yet have a release date.

“That’s a big storyline this coming season. I’ve been on my own journey with drinking, and Shep is on his. Anytime you’re dealing with recovery, it’s very important to keep moving forward. Sometimes you’re going to slip up, but I think as long as your intent is good, everyone will be OK,” said Conover.

Craig Conover Said He Has Been on a ‘Similar Journey’ as Shep Rose

During a June 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Conover stated that he has been on a “similar journey” as Rose when it came to re-evaluating his relationship with alcohol.

“Mine just started a little before him. So I’m happy that I can share my experience with getting healthier. And kind of just cleaning out my life and finding better habits,” said Conover.

In addition, Conover suggested that Rose changed his behavior during the production of “Southern Charm” season 10.

“I think that’s going to be a big part of this season obviously, which is fun. I think the viewer and us as friends, we’re basically like family – have a lot to look forward to for Shep’s future,” said Conover.

Shep Rose Said Andy Cohen Called Him About His Behavior at BravoCon 2023

While recording a June 2024 episode of the “Everyday Warrior” podcast, Rose discussed his behavior at the 2023 BravoCon, held in Las Vegas in November 2023. He said that he “got into a little bit of trouble with some of the powers that be” at Bravo because of his actions at the fan convention. He stated he consumed alcohol during the BravoCon weekend, causing him to be “loud and obnoxious.”

“Somebody said ‘You can either go to Vegas for fun or for work. You can’t do both.’ What I failed to realize is that I was there somewhat to work. And to meet all the fans and be as gracious and as kind and appreciative of all them. And to take part in all the events, earnestly, and in sound mind and body,” said Rose in the June 2024 interview.

According to Rose, Bravo producer Andy Cohen reached out to him after BravoCon 2024.

“I got a really lovely call from Andy, who is a great guy. He was just like, ‘Look, I want you around and I want you to be around. And I don’t want you not to have the decision to be around. You want things to end on your own terms if possible.’ And it was a great call,” said Rose.

Shep Rose Discussed Filming ‘Southern Charm’ in February 2024

In a February 2024 interview on the “Champagne Problems” podcast, Rose discussed filming “Southern Charm” since its first season, which premiered in 2014. Rose said he was “out of control” during the first few seasons of “Southern Charm.” He explained that he would regularly invite people from the bars in Charleston back to his home to continue to party.

He stated that his late nights were causing him to be irritable while filming the Bravo series. Rose also said he did not want to be held liable for the behavior of the individuals he was inviting inside his home. Rose said he decided to remedy the situation by moving away from the Charleston bar scene.