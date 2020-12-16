Craig Conover Disses Madison LeCroy Over His Girlfriend

Southern Charm drama doesn’t stop when the cameras are down. Earlier this month, cast member Madison LeCroy opened up about her feelings towards Craig Conover’s girlfriend. She and costar Leva Bonaparte appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month where she spilled her thoughts on Conover’s new girlfriend.

When Cohen asked the ladies’ opinions of Conover’s girlfriend, LeCroy expressed her distaste for the relationship. She spilled that her on-again-off-again boyfriend Austen Kroll had previously hooked up with his girlfriend. LeCroy said she was, “grossed out” by the turn of events.

Conover has since dished on how he felt about her comments. “She was really nasty for no reason,” Conover told Us Weekly on December 15. “That’s how Natalie and I met, Austen introduced us in Aspen, [Colorado]. It was no secret that they had known each other before. Natalie has been nothing but nice to Madison. They hung out, they were friends. So what Madison did just wasn’t nice, you know? … I don’t even want to be associated with Madison anymore.”

Conover Stated That Everyone Else Is Happy for Him

The 31-year-old Sewing Down South founder met his girlfriend Natalie Hegnauer earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic. Hegnauer made her Southern Charm debut this season when she began spending quarantine with Conover. “It was nice being with Natalie,” he told Us Weekly. “You know, we were in this insulated bubble during this honeymoon phase where we got to spend a lot of time together…We make each other happy and we’re really comfortable with each other.”

On the same episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Leva Bonaparte disagreed with LeCroy and sang her praises for Conover and Hegnauer. Bonaparte told Us Weekly in October that out of all the current Southern Charm cast members, she thinks Conover is most likely to get married next. “I’ve met his current woman friend and, yeah, she’s really sweet, really beautiful, very quiet,” Bonaparte added. “I think that’s what Craig needs.”

The Southern Charm newcomer added, “He kind of needs like a stoic strong, quiet girl, so he can be the social butterfly and, you know, feel confident and manly. I think this might be The One, I don’t know.”

Conover told Us Weekly, “Everyone else is happy for me. It’s been a long time since I’ve felt this way about someone and since I’ve found someone that was so supportive.” He even added that LeCroy “threw away” their friendship with her comments. “It’s sad to watch [her] project and unravel in front of everyone. I mean, that’s her opinion and that’s fine…She’s just not a nice person.”

Conover Has Also Commented on LeCroy’s Relationship

LeCroy isn’t the only one opening up about her thoughts with a cast member’s relationship. Conover has also revealed his feelings towards LeCroy’s relationship with Kroll. Since the two started dating, Kroll has struggled with his best friends’ – Conover and Shep Rose – approval.

Conover – who lived with Kroll during the beginning of the season – confessed to Us Weekly that Kroll and LeCroy’s relationship is getting a little much for him and the rest of the Southern Charm cast. “We all want to not be a part of it anymore, like, you can only lead a horse to water so much, but you can’t force them to drink and that’s just what it got to,” Conover told Us Weekly.

He added that the Southern Charm cast got, “sucked back into” Kroll and LeCroy’s relationship drama during season 7. “It’s just not good for anyone,” Conover told Us Weekly. “I think it affects his career, his business, his happiness, everything.”

