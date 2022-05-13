Craig Conover Invites Bravo Stars to Join ‘Southern Charm’

Craig Conover reunited with his ex, Naomie Olindo, for the 8th season of “Southern Charm,” but she’s not the only Bravo alum he’d like to see on the show.

In a new interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, the Sewing Down South founder admitted he’d like to see more Bravo blood on the Charleston-based reality show.

Olindo was a main cast member for season 6 before quitting “Southern Charm.” Of her return to the show this year, Olindo revealed she had to “beg” for the chance to come back.

“I had to like beg my way back,” Olindo told the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast. “I was like, ‘Guys, please. I know I quit, and I know I told everybody to f*** off, but please I’m very depressed and I really want to come back. I don’t know what I’m going to do if I’m back in Charleston,’ and they’re like, ‘All right.’”

Conover told “Behind the Velvet Rope” that he thought Olindo coming back to “Southern Charm” this season would be good for the show.

“When I got the call and it was like, how do you feel about, you know, Naomie coming back to the show… at that at the end of the day, I’m a businessman and I love doing ‘Southern Charm’ and I truly thought fans would enjoy it and our audience and I thought it would be good for the show. So I was like, ‘sure,’” Conover said. “You know, if I said no, it probably wouldn’t have affected it anything, but I just, you know, we didn’t go down that route. I was fine with it. “

Craig Conover Would Love to See Other Bravo Stars on Southern Charm

In the interview, Conover revealed that when he first started out on reality TV, he aspired to have the success of the “Jersey Shore” cast.

“My goal at the time, you know, ‘Jersey Shore’ was kind of the baseline that we had,“ he said. “That was the only show on back then other than Vanderpump had just started. And so I remember being like, if we can get three seasons, that means like it was all worth it. And now, our eighth is about to come out.”

He also revealed that would love to see cameos from stars from other shows in the Bravo-verse.

“I just like that Bravo is kind of this multi-verse now,” Conover said. “Like if someone from Vanderpump up from the West Coast wants to try out Charleston, come on, come on over. You know, like Stassi [Schroeder] or [Tom] Schwartz wants to come and be on this show. Or Lala [Kent]. “

He added that a return of former “Southern Charm” star Cameron Eubanks would also be reality TV gold.

“I think Cam misses it and maybe one day I’ll be able to talk her, talk her into coming back,” he said.

Fans Have Already Seem a Southern Charm/Summer House Crossover & There Will Be More to Come Thanks to Conover’s Romance With Paige DeSorbo

Fans have seen “Vanderpump Rules” cameos on “Summer House” in the past. Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Katie Maloney, and Tom Schwartz all visited the Hamptons party house in past seasons. Schwartz was even hospitalized after suffering from an anal fissure while he was in town to film a crossover episode, according to Hollywood Life.

In addition, Conover has been dating “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo since late 2021, and the beginning of their romance unfolded on the summertime reality show last year when Conover made multiple cameos with his “Southern Charm” bestie, Austen Kroll.

Conover told Yontef he first met DeSorbo when he made a cameo on “Summer House” three years ago. They were both dating other people at the time, and still were when they reunited to film the “Winter House” spinoff in early 2021.

Conover added that when he decides to propose to DeSorbo, it likely won’t be in front of Bravo’s cameras.

“We do a good job of keeping, you know, some of our milestones outside of the camera’s reach, but we, we talk about marriage and you know our lives,” the Bravo star revealed.

READ NEXT: The Reason Craig Conover Won’t Watch Summer House