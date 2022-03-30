Craig Conover Reveals Warning He Gave to Thomas Ravenel

Craig Conover revealed a warning he gave to his “Southern Charm” co-star Thomas Ravenel early on in the show.

Conover is set to release his new tell-all book, Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing? and he’s made some claims about the show and the people he starred with, including Ravenel

Craig Conover Says He Warned Thomas Ravenel About Kathryn Dennis ‘Be Careful About Falling Head Over Heels’

One of the major storylines for season one of “Southern Charm” was who was sleeping with (or wanted to sleep with) Kathryn Dennis. Throughout the first season, she was tangled in love plots with everyone from Whitney Sudler-Smith, Shep Rose, and even Conover himself. But Dennis finally settled on the controversial match with Ravenel.

“Thomas, for obvious reasons, was a polarizing person to be friends with. But I have to admit that I always got along well with him,” Craig said in his book Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing? “He never turned his sights on me, and we were able to have honest discussions from time to time, especially about his relationship with Kathryn.”

That relationship, which culminated in two children, multiple custody hearings, and an eventual sexual assault allegation, turned out to be one of the biggest storylines of the show … every season.

Conover revealed in his book that he had warned Ravenel in season one about Dennis.

“Kathryn hadn’t exactly been faithful during their brief relationship. I told him to be careful about falling head over heels,” he wrote in the book.

Kathryn Dennis Lost Custody of Her Two Children After Thomas Ravenel Accused Her Leaving ‘Cocaine Within Grasp of the Children’

According to The Sun, Dennis lost custody of her two children Kensington and Saint, after Ravenel took her to court to seek full custody in October 2021. She now has “supervised visitation every other weekend” according to the outlet.

According to the outlet, the reasons surrounding the loss of custody are not made public due to Dennis requesting the documents to be sealed. ‘

Early court documents showed that Ravenel had accused Dennis of doing drugs and leaving them in reach of the children. This was all according to a mutual friend who had witnessed this while on vacation with Dennis, the outlet reported.

“He informed me that he witnessed a lot of cocaine use during this trip and that Kathryn had left cocaine within grasp of the children, which he thought was dangerous,” Ravenel told the courts, according to The Sun.

Dennis denied those allegations in her response to the court, the outlet reported.

“I do not use cocaine so naturally I have not left any out for our children to access,” she said.

On March 20, 2022, Dennis posted a photo on Instagram with her children, celebrating Kensington’s birthday.

“Happy 8th birthday to my baby chica! We had a @limitedtoo inspired party,” she wrote in the caption. “So many classics. We made lava lamps friendship bracelets and tie-dye scrunchies. Blowup chairs flower pillows, mom pulled out all the stops. Just look at my baby girl and her American Girl doll both in @loveshackfancy Don’t gloss over the Mighty Ducks jersey that Saint is rocking. Traditions It was a wonderful day. Every day with them is bc I’m home #BFFL #bestfamilyforlife”

