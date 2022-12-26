Craig Conover Reveals What He Had to Change After Rocky ‘Winter House’ Season

Craig Conover opened up about his decision to change his behavior – and his body—after filming the second season of “Winter House” in early 2022.

In a December 2022 interview, the “Southern Charm” veteran revealed that after filming the spinoff show at a party house in Vermont, he was forced to take a hard look at himself.

Conover started off the season acting entitled and throwing down $1,000 for the primary bedroom, and he refused to help cook or clean the house, per BravoTV.com. He also drank heavily during the trip, at one point flipping out at Luke Gulbranson, and viewers slammed him for talking about Lindsay Hubbard’s looks behind her back.

Craig Conover Revealed What He Changed After “Winter House” Wrapped

In a December 2022 interview with Men’s Health, Conover said he had “a tough few weeks” filming “Winter House” and that he made major changes soon after.

“I couldn’t justify my behavior anymore,” the Bravo star said. “I had always been able to justify—and it sounds silly—my drinking or my behavior because it was ‘filming.’ I got to a point when we were filming ‘Winter House’ where I was like, ‘This isn’t the person that I want to be. I am not the person on the outside that I feel like I am on the inside.’”

Conover admitted that it took him until his mid-30s to realize that he wasn’t being his “greatest self.” “I hated to see where I’d let my body get, but it was really just my mental [health],” he said. “I didn’t have anything else other than an unhealthy routine of drinking and procrastinating.”

The Bravo star ultimately decided to get himself in shape after filming for “Winter House” ended in Vermont. Conover worked with a trainer, started walking outdoors to clear his head, and revamped his diet by eating cleaner foods and cutting down on alcohol. He also revealed that after losing 20 pounds he is a happier person all around.

Conover Previously Revealed He Had a Wake-Up Call About His Health

In his tell-all book, “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing?” Conover previously revealed that he had an addiction to the prescription drug Adderall.

“It was maybe the season six reunion [but] I had never talked about it,” he told E! News in 2022. “And finally, I was just sitting there on stage and I was like, all of the questions that were being asked and all the issues that were being brought up, I mean, the answer was Adderall.”

In an interview with People in August 2022, Conover revealed that “Adderall Craig” weighed a skinny 165 pounds, and when he went off the drug he got to his “healthy weight” of 185 pounds. But then he started eating a lot of junk food and gained another 20 pounds. Once the scale tipped past 200 pounds, Conover said he “knew” he had to do something about his weight.

“I made a decision one day that I was going to go back to the gym no matter how much it sucked,” he revealed. “And it did suck.”

READ NEXT: Big ‘Southern Charm’ Moments From BravoCon