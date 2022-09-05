Southern Charm Star Shows Off 20-Pound Weight Loss

A “Southern Charm” star opened up about his recent weight loss. Veteran cast member Craig Conover’s weight has gone up and down since he started on the Bravo reality show in 2014, but his now-healthy weight comes following a major wake-up call.

Conover has been vocal about his addiction to the prescription drug Adderall. In his tell-all book, “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing?,” he revealed that he started taking the drug while in law school in South Carolina. Fans saw Conover under the influence during the season 6 “Southern Charm” reunion, and he quit using soon after the reunion taping.

“It was maybe the season six reunion [but] I had never talked about it,” Conover told E! News. “And finally, I was just sitting there on stage and I was like, all of the questions that were being asked and all the issues that were being brought up, I mean, the answer was Adderall.”

Craig Conover Revealed How He Lost Weight

In an August 2022 interview with People, Conover credited his newfound fitness journey to getting off of Adderall—and getting to the gym.

“Adderall Craig, at my heaviest, was 165 lbs.,” Conover revealed. “When I wasn’t addicted to amphetamines, I hit a healthy weight of like, 185 lbs. But …I was unhealthy. I was eating everything. I was eating a lot of ice cream! And I hit the scale one day and I was 205 lbs. I started seeing my face and my neck. I had it on my neck and my waist. So when I started buying bigger pants, I knew I had to do something to change.”

The Bravo star revealed that he has lost 20 pounds and is now back to his healthy, post-Adderall weight. “I made a decision one day that I was going to go back to the gym no matter how much it sucked,” Conover revealed. “And it did suck. …Now, if I miss the gym for a few days in a row, I feel my depression creeping up on me. It’s really helped me stay on track.”

Conover noted that fans can see his weight gain on the current season of “Southern Charm” as well as the upcoming second season of “Winter House,” which was filmed in Vermont earlier this year. The Sewing Down South founder has been dating “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo since fall 2021, and he recently filmed a cameo for that show.

“I got so many compliments [when I was filming] ‘Summer House’ last week,” Conover told People. “I’m f***ing fit, more fit now than I have been in years. And I’m finally excited to take my shirt off again instead of hiding it on the show.”

Craig Conover’s Friend Previously Poked Fun at His Lack of Fitness

Conover previously appeared in a video with pal Shep Rose in which they pushed each other on a cart and worked out with medicine balls at a gym as a version of “The Courtship of Eddie’s father” theme song played. The video was posted on Rose’s Instagram account with the hashtags “#weregoingtoberipped #summerbod #dadbodbedamned.

“We got @caconover to join our group today. We never knew (nor did he) that he was a member!” Rose wrote.

He also showed a screenshot of Conover’s account at the Pivotal Fitness gym. Conover owed a zero balance, but he also had zero check-ins. “Last check-in: Never,” the account revealed.

READ NEXT: The Reason Craig Conover Won’t Watch Summer House