The Reason Craig Conover Will Not Watch ‘Summer House’

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover is currently dating Paige DeSorbo of “Summer House” fame. The couple had became acquainted with each other a few years before dating. They rekindled their friendship after appearing together on the Bravo series “Winter House,” which premiered in October 2021.

Craig Conover Discussed Being ‘Jealous’

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported that DeSorbo was a guest on a December 2021 episode of Conover’s podcast “Pillows and Beer,” co-hosted by Austin Kroll. During the episode, Conover, Kroll, and DeSorbo discussed the topic of engagement and wedding rings. Conover explained that he would like to get a tattoo on his ring finger to signify he was married because he “lose[s] everything.” He then shared that he would have been willing to wear a wedding ring when he was dating one of his ex-girlfriends.

“After a year, I wanted to wear something because I felt so bad – my God, this sounds so conceited. We were on a snowboard trip and this girl came up to me and she was beautiful and she was like, ‘I never do this but my friend knows I have like a crush on you and she encouraged me to come say hi.’”

According to Conover when he explained that he was dating someone, “she didn’t believe [him] and thought [he] was an a*****.”

“I think wearing something on my finger would be a relief to me,” asserted the Bravo star.

After DeSorbo teased him for implying that women were often fawning over him, Conover briefly spoke about their romance. He revealed that he did previously feel jealousy regarding his past partner’s relationships.

“What’s funny is that I don’t ever get jealous. I get real jealous of Paige in a cute way. Because of the life we live,” shared the lawyer.

He then revealed that he does “won’t watch ‘Summer House’” because it occasionally focuses on her girlfriend’s dating life. Conover also shared that “she dated someone from [his] f***ing favorite show,” which he can no longer enjoy.

Amanda Batula Shared Her Opinion Regarding Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo

During a joint December 2021 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, “Summer House” stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula shared their opinions about DeSorbo and Conover’s relationship. Batula asserted that the couple were not interested in each other while filming “Winter House.” The 30-year-old explained that DeSorbo was actively pursuing Andrea Denver and Conover “was in a relationship” with Natalie Hegnauer.

Batula shared that she believed Conover and DeSorbo were a good couple.

“I think it’s really nice that Paige and Craig were able to form that friendship before there was anything intimate between the two of them,” said the graphic designer.

She shared that “Craig is personality wise is kind of different than men that Paige has dated in the past.”

“I think that it’s a really good balance for her. He’s funny, he’s sweet, he’s caring thoughtful, he’s a little weird in ways and I think she absolutely loves that. They get along so well, they’re really freaking cute together and it just makes me really happy each time I see them,” shared the Bravo personality.

