Cruz Cauchi Is a Baseball Star in 1st Birthday Photoshoot

Cruz Cauchi is 1!

Former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are celebrating their son’s first birthday, and they shared pictures from his first birthday photoshoot, which was baseball themed.

Cruz was dressed in a toddler-sized baseball uniform, complete with pinstriped pants. His shirt read “rookie of the year,” and the number one was on the back along with his name. Cruz was barefoot as he hung out at what appeared to be a baseball field, perhaps in a local neighborhood not too far from the family’s home.

For some of the shots, Cruz sported a backwards baseball cap, and he was seen holding a baseball bat while sitting in a dugout in another snap.

Both Cartwright & Taylor Shared Emotional Posts on Their Son’s Birthday

Both Cartwright and Taylor took to their respective Instagram accounts to share emotional posts about their son.

“My sweet beautiful boy is 1 year old today!!! This has been the best year of my life, I love this little boy more than I could have ever imagined. Being your mommy has brought so much joy & happiness in my life. A year ago you changed our lives forever in the most perfect way. You are what I’m most proud of and the most special gift. I can’t believe a year has flown by already but you are the sweetest, cutest, funniest, smartest little boy,” Cartwright captioned her post, in part.

In addition to the photos of Cruz in his baseball uniform, Cartwright also shared an emotional video from the day that Cruz was born.

Taylor shared a similar post, writing his own feelings about his son’s first birthday in the caption.

“Where do I begin, this year has been the best year of our lives. Seems like just yesterday I was driving at a snails pace on our way home from the hospital, you have brought so much joy and happiness Into our lives and we are so blessed to have such an adorable, sweet, smart, incredibly funny, little boy,” Taylor’s caption read, in part. He went on to say that he’s “honored” to be Cruz’s father, and that he plans on doing “everything in [his] power” to make sure that Cruz has “the best life possible.”

Several ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Friends Wished Cruz a ‘Happy Birthday’

In addition to the love he got from his mom and dad, Cruz also got plenty of messages from the cast of “Vanderpump Rules,” many of whom are friends with Cartwright and Taylor.

“Happy birthday, sweet baby boy! We love you so much,” Lala Kent commented on Cartwright’s birthday post.

“The most beautiful, sweet baby boy. Happy birthday Cruz,” wrote Stassi Schroeder.

Meanwhile, Taylor shared some additional photos from Cruz’s baseball photoshoot in his Instagram Stories. More photos from the photoshoot were shared on Cruz’s Instagram account.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our Rookie Of The Year!! We love you so so so much sweet boy. We had no idea how much love and happiness could be packed into a year, until you were here,” a caption on the baby’s IG read.

