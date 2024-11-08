RHOBH Alum Says Going Back to the Show Would be Bizarre to Her

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Crystal Kung Minkoff shared whether she would consider returning to the Bravo series.

During a November 2024 interview on “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Vicki Gunvalson‘s podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” Minkoff discussed her exit from RHOBH following season 13. She said she would “never say never” about potentially returning to the show. Minkoff shared, however, that she feels content in her life following her RHOBH departure.

“I don’t think it would be soon. I feel, like, really settled right now. And I have to, like, process the settled. It’s like going back would be bizarre to me,” said Minkoff to Gunvalson.

She also said that she believed she does not have the right personality to be a Bravo star.

“I don’t think it’s right for me. I just don’t think it was ever really right for me — my personality,” said Minkoff. “And I don’t think I was necessarily totally wrong for it. But I think there’s people that are just like really right for that show.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Said Her RHOBH Exit Was Not Her Choice

While recording the November 2024 “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast” episode, Minkoff clarified that it was not her decision to leave RHOBH after three seasons.

“It wasn’t my choice. They moved on from me,” said Minkoff on Gunvalson’s podcast.

She also said she is “much happier” off of the series. Minkoff said while she experienced “really fun, exciting things” during her time as a RHOBH star, she “was sad all the time.”

Minkoff stated, however, that she was “really grateful” that she starred on the Bravo series.

“It was awesome. And I’m so glad I got to walk away from it in a way that was, like, positive,” said Minkoff.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Said She Believed She Was Going to Appear in RHOBH Season 14

During an October 2024 episode of her podcast, “Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia,” co-hosted by Cynthia Bailey, Minkoff said she was pretty certain she was going to be appearing in RHOBH season 14. She said she and her castmates “were all in pre-production together.”

“I wasn’t, like, 100 percent because until you get a contract, you don’t know,” said Minkoff to Bailey.

She then said she had a conversation with an RHOBH producer about what her season 14 storyline would look like. According to Minkoff, she did not have enough drama for season 14, so she was asked to “embellish [her] life in a way that felt unnatural.”

“There was a lot of conversation about what that looked like — what’s going on in my life. And it felt like it was stretching the truth for me to make a story that didn’t really make sense,” said Minkoff on her podcast. “And I was like, ‘Okay, I guess I could do that. But then what I get worried … about then it becomes, like, your reality and the audience chimes in.’ And then I was like, ‘Well, then it’s going to start getting, like, really convoluted to where this is now my reality over here. But actually this was the reality. I was willing to go here, I don’t want to go here.’”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Said She Is Still Close to Her Former Castmate Sutton Stracke

In an October 2024 interview on Teresa Giudice‘s podcast, “Turning the Tables,” Minkoff said she has remained friends with her former RHOBH castmates Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke. She said, however, that she does have intense arguments with Stracke.

“We go for it. We clear the air. And if we don’t clear it, then we’re not supposed to be friends. But we always do,” said Minkoff on Giudice’s podcast.