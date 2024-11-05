‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Rock Superstar Went Silent After Asking For Her Number

Cynthia Bailey revealed she was snubbed by rocker Lenny Kravitz.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star spoke out during a November 2024 appearance on the “Two T’s In a Pod” podcast, to reveal that the Grammy-winning rock star asked for her number but never called or texted.

On the podcast, Bailey, 57, revealed that she met Kravitz, 60, while at a birthday party for Mick Jagger. The Rolling Stones legend’s 80th birthday bash took place in London in July 2023. Kravitz reportedly asked Jagger’s fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, for Bailey’s phone number.

“He was really nice,” Bailey said of the “Let Love Rule” singer. “He didn’t seem overly interested or anything. ” She added, “He asked Mick’s fiancée for my number.”

Bailey told podcast host Teddi Mellencamp that Kravitz “apparently” must have asked for other phone numbers that night because “he didn’t use my damn number.”

The Bravo star admitted that she “didn’t really feel any sparks” with Kravitz.

Lenny Kravitz Has Not been in a Serious Relationship For Years

Kravitz has had several high-profile past romances. He was married to acres Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993. The marriage produced a daughter, Zoe Kravitz. After his split from Bonet, Kravitz penned the song “It Ain’t Over ‘til It’s Over” about his love for her. “I still love her very much,” Kravitz told The New York Times in a 1993 interview. “More than she’ll ever know.”

Kravitz was later engaged to both Adriana Lima and Nicole Kidman, according to People magazine. In 2009, Kravitz revealed to The Telegraph that he had been celibate for three years and planned to remain celibate until marriage. “I think sex and intimacy and all that is very important. It’s just that I’m going to do it with my wife and not everybody else,” he said at the time.

In May 2024, the rock singer told The Guardian he had not been in a serious relationship for nine years. He noted that part of his decision came after he realized he’s become a “player” much like his late father, Sy Kravitz.

“I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy,” Kravitz admitted of his past behavior. “So, I had to tackle that, and it took years. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over.”

Of his desire to remain celibate until marriage, he added, “It’s a spiritual thing.”

Cynthia Bailey Has Had Some Difficult Relationships

Bailey has been through two difficult marriages. Her first marriage to Peter Thomas lasted from 2010 until 2017. Her marriage to Mike Hill only lasted for two years.

Bailey filmed the first season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” early in her marriage to Hill. At the time, she confided in co-star Kyle Richards about some of her marital issues. Bailey explained that she wanted her marriage to work, but that she was dealing with “young, hot girls” sliding into her husband’s DMs.

In a 2022 interview with People magazine, Bailey revealed the final straw in her short marriage. “I felt like we weren’t friends anymore. I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.”

“This is not my first rodeo. I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage,” the RHOA star added. “Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend.”