Bravo Star Said Filming Was ‘Traumatizing’

Working as a crew member on a yacht seems to be fast-paced and difficult on its own, but adding in a production crew filming a TV show on a superyacht would undoubtedly increase that stress exponentially.

“Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 2 star Daisy Kelliher opened up about filming the show and said returning for season 3 was a “traumatizing” experience. In an interview with ET, the returning chief stew said she was “traumatized” and spent at least “a few sleepless nights” thinking about going back to Parsifal III.

“There were tears — I don’t normally cry — I think everyone was quite shocked at me crying. So yeah, traumatizing is the way I’m going to describe it,” she added.

Kelliher Said Despite Her Anxiety Over Returning, She Felt the 3rd Season Was Easier to Film Than the 2nd

While Kelliher felt a lot of anxiety over her return to the show, she did confess that it was easier to film the second time around, in large part due to her familiarity with some of the other crew. Captain Glenn Shephard, engineer Colin MacRae and first mate Gary King also all returned for another season.

“There was a lot more last year, the fact that it was a whole new crew, a new boat, for me,” she said, whereas this year, she already knew the boat and the other returning crew. “Already so much pressure was taken off of me,” she explained to ET. She also said as she’s getting older, she’s started to care less about what other people think.

Kelliher Also Revealed That She Was More Comfortable With the Cameras

Kelliher said it was also easier to get used to the cameras filming during her second season on the Bravo show. “I think I trusted the process more,” she told ET. “I was more comfortable with the cameras.”

That’s a big improvement over her first season when she told Fox News that she was really nervous about being filmed, especially while wearing a swimsuit. “You’re on TV and [it can be] horrific,” she told the outlet. “[Even in my personal life] I go down to the beach and you have to get your courage together and go, ‘OK, I’m going to wear this bikini.’”

Once filming starts, though, she said there’s no time to think about it because they’re focused on their fast-paced job. “You don’t need to stop for them,” she said. “You don’t need to walk around them. They’re very professional and they let us get on with our job.”

On Kelliher’s podcast with second season’s Alli Dore, “Beneath the Surface,” the pair of stewardesses revealed that their least favorite part of filming is the interviews. Kelliher said she hated doing them, mostly because she was always hungover. “We’re hungover because we do them all the time when we’re hungover, and I don’t think I’m funny, so I’m just saying s***,” she spilled.

