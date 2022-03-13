Below Deck Star Blasts Charter Guests as ‘Complete Bullies’ & ‘Liars’

The current charter guests on this season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” have been difficult for the crew and the drama between the crew and guests continued off our screens and on social media.

Erica Rose, her mother Cindi Rose, and her husband Charles “Chuck” Sanders were on board Parsifal III and viewers saw chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher’s less-than-thrilled reaction as she learned of the return visit of Rose and her mother.

When that aired, Rose slammed Kelliher on Twitter, sharing a screengrab of the chief stew’s reaction and writing, “Love your reaction face [Daisy Kelliher]. You’re good at your job even if you’re literally two-faced. Keep slaying and spreading kindness.” She also replied to a viewer who said Kelliher was being “real,” and said, “she is def not real.” She added:

She messaged me all year on instagram and even complimented my weight loss. I also didn't message or keep in touch with [Daisy] since this charter but she blocked me so I wouldn't have message receipts. She's v calculated. I'm going to expose the truth. And she's a low key bully to other crew members too.

Kelliher Said She Had No Issues With the Guests During Season 2 But Her Dismay at Their Return Was Due to Social Media Comments

Kelliher gave more context to her emotional reaction to finding out Rose was returning on board during her Pita Party podcast with Alli Dore. She explained that she didn’t really have any problems with the charter guests during the second season but her opinion changed when she learned of comments Rose and her mother made when the season aired.

Kelliher told Dore, her third stew from season 2, “I saw things written about me mainly from Cindi, and I had also heard about things said about me on a podcast that Erica did.” She said Cindi Rose posted a message about season 2 that read, “All the crew worked hard, except for Captain Glenn [Shephard] and Daisy, who I think were there to create fake rocking ships and try to pretend he, she ‘yacht royalty’ were working.”

The Irish reality star said Cindi Rose wrote that she was “ordering people around” but never did any work herself. In regards to Captain Glenn, Kelliher read Cindi Rose’s comments: “Daisy told us to ask you to our female empowerment dinner. We really had nothing in common with you. I doubt you like art, literature, family, medicine, law. Even culinary skills – she’s talking about Glenn.” She continued reading:

What would we talk about? That you were an older, confirmed bachelor who likes to be alone? It was rude of you to refuse our good manners. You are 50-something and should know manners by now. To ask people to pay over $25,000 per person and tell them it’s a luxury trip and show us activities and complain about us behind our backs is so immature and then expect tips that we generously did. At least we have manners.

Kelliher Said Reading That Message Got Her ‘Blood Boiling’

Kelliher explained to Dore that when she saw that message, it got her “f****** blood boiling.” She added, “It’s lies, it’s slander. It’s insane. And I didn’t retaliate. I didn’t say anything. I didn’t do anything, I just ignored it,” but then found out they were coming back on the show and that’s why she reacted that way during season 3. She said:

As far as I was concerned, I had to serve and put a smile on my face to people that I think are complete bullies. They are everything that I hate about social media. I hate liars, I hate fabricators. I hate people who use social media as a platform to spread gossip. And they’re everything what I think represents is awful in the world and awful about social media.

The Bravo star said that’s why she didn’t react positively to news of their return and it had nothing to do with their behavior on the charter during season 2. She told Dore that she cried and was “very upset,” adding, “obviously, everybody can see why. Because they’re awful, awful people.”

