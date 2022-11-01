Below Deck Fan Favorite Calls Out ‘Cowardly’ Co-Stars

In the past few seasons of “Below Deck” across the franchises, there have been a handful of instances where cast members refused to show up for reunion shows, usually because they received harsh feedback from fans over the season.

In a recent interview with onlinecasino.ca, “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” chief stew Daisy Kelliher was asked about what crew members can do wrong in terms of “winning over the fans,” citing the example of the current “Below Deck Mediterranean” chief stew Natasha Webb, who has been heavily criticized by viewers.

Kelliher said it’s hard to know what’s happening behind the scenes but one of the main things that alienate viewers is when cast members struggle at the actual yachting job. “Concentrating on your job is a big thing, we’re humans and people watching the TV get frustrated, they feel almost like they’re at work,” she said. That means a lot of viewers can get “secondhand frustration” from seeing typical workplace issues like productivity or lack of a work ethic.

Daisy Kelliher Said Viewers Also Don’t Like When Cast Members Don’t Own Up to Their Mistakes

Beyond hard work, Kelliher said viewers can also tell when someone is being “fake,” so the key to not becoming a season’s villain is simply to try hard and be honest. “You don’t have to be a good person, you can mess up and you can make mistakes, but own it,” she said.

The two-time “Sailing Yacht” chief stew said that since cast members’ mistakes are broadcast on TV, there’s no point being defensive or in denial because that won’t go over well with viewers. “That’s why when people don’t come to the reunions, people get really disappointed,” she explained.

Missing reunions is a “cowardly way of running away,” Kelliher explained, adding that apologizing may be hard but viewers want to see cast members admit that they messed up or made a mistake.

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 3 Cast Member Ashley Marti Skipped the Reunion & Was Blasted by Fans

Viewers of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” were disappointed when one of the show’s more controversial cast members, Ashley Marti, skipped the season 3 reunion. The third stew, who spent most of season 3 as the show’s villain, said that when the reunion was filmed she didn’t want to be “a puppet for bravo.”

Marti also blamed the editing for not showing her side of the story. After she announced that she wouldn’t be attending, Marti got blasted by fans on social media, with many calling the move “cowardly.”

This season of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” many fans have come down hard on the chief stew Webb, first over her issues navigating her past relationship with chef Dave White, then over her handling of her interior team. Webb was called out by Captain Sandy Yawn over her time management and not organizing the pantry while stewardess Natalya Scudder accused Webb of not properly managing the former’s dispute with Kyle Viljoen, among other complaints.

