Daisy Kelliher Opens Up on Feeling ‘Very Guilty’ During Filming

The kiss between Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae that was hinted at in the “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4 trailer took place in episode 8 of the show after the crew put on a talent show for the guests.

After the episode aired, the chief stew answered fan questions on her Instagram Story and addressed the situation, including one person’s comment that MacRae has been “mad jealous” over Kelliher’s past hookup with Gary King. “I don’t think either of the boys were too impressed that I hooked up with the other,” Kelliher said in her reply.

“I would never, under normal circumstances, do that,” she added. “I felt very guilty about doing it. But Colin had a girlfriend — well, multiple girlfriends — for as long as I’ve known him. And Gary never expressed any interest in me. I honestly thought I wasn’t doing anything wrong. I didn’t think I was upsetting anyone, I really didn’t. I would never have hooked up with two friends or two crew members, otherwise. Maybe it was just my ignorance or my naivety.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Daisy Kelliher Said She Didn’t Have a Crush on Colin MacRae But Thought He Had One on Her in Season 1

One person asked Kelliher if she’d always had a “crush” on the engineer and she replied, “I wouldn’t describe it as a crush. I don’t really do crushes. I don’t really fancy people or have crushes.”

That said, the Ireland native said that she guessed MacRae was crushing on her back in season 1, whereas she’d put him in the friend zone right away due to his relationship status. “I always knew we would eventually hook up,” she added in one Q&A reply. “I knew that from about halfway through Season 1. I could feel it when we would pass by each other or touch each other.”

As for MacRae, he described his kiss with Kelliher as “inevitable” in an interview with Decider. “We just love each other’s company. It was just something that just happened very naturally,” he added.

Captain Glenn Shephard Addressed the Love Triangle Involving His Crew & Said Which ‘Team’ He Was On

The kiss between the engineer and the chief stew had a lot of fans talking about it and sharing whether they preferred to see Kelliher with MacRae or with King. Even Captain Glenn Shephard chimed in to the debate when he was asked by ET Online if he was “team Colin” or “team Gary.”

Shephard was sitting next to King for the interview and laughed that it was a “tough” question and it was like choosing a favorite child, which he couldn’t do.

However, after looking at King, Shephard laughed that MacRae was likely the better choice as he was “more settled down” than King. “You know, I would say it’s win-win but if I had to choose one I’d probably say go with team Colin,” he said. King also laughed about the question in the interview and joked that he was “team Colin” as well.

New episodes of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4 air on Bravo on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’