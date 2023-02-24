‘Summer House’ Star Confirms Breakup From Longtime Boyfriend

Viewers saw Danielle Olivera gush over her relationship with chef Robert Sieber in the latest episode of “Summer House” but the Bravo star has just confirmed that the couple has gone their separate ways.

Olivera confirmed that she and Sieber broke up after dating for two-and-a-half years in November 2022, after the filming of “Summer House” season 7 had wrapped. “We broke up in November — it’s still hard to say out loud,” Olivera confessed to E! News on February 22, 2023. “It’s sad, but I’m finding my happy slowly but surely. I have a lot of really great friends, even the girls on the show. They’ve been so, so nice to me.”

She gave some insight into their split and said she was the first to bring up issues that she felt in their relationship. “I expressed unhappiness and when we got into the conversation, it became like a lot and the bubble burst,” she explained. “He was like, ‘I can’t make you happy right now,’ and I was like, ‘OK.'”

Danielle Olivera Said There Is Still a Lot of Love & Respect Between the Exes But That They Were No Longer Happy Together

While the couple is no longer together, Olivera shared that there is “no animosity” between the exes and the two have love and respect for each other. She explained to E! News that they were simply unable to be happy together so are looking for happiness apart instead.

As Olivera explained in “Summer House,” Sieber split his time between Aspen, Colorado, and Montauk due to his job as a chef. While discussing their breakup, she shared that his work schedule was one of the issues that led to their split. “Our relationship definitely suffered a bit because there wasn’t enough time and I would keep things in and then they would obviously explode in the wrong ways,” she revealed.

“His career is amazing and I’m so proud of him,” she shared. “Do I wish things were different? Yeah, but that’s life.” Olivera admitted that she can be difficult to date because she has high expectations about a relationship.

Danielle Olivera’s Romantic Life Was Explored in Several Seasons of ‘Summer House’

Viewers have seen Olivera’s relationship history over the years on “Summer House” and she actually joined the show for season 2 as Carl Radke’s friend and ex. Olivera also hooked up with her former co-star Luke Gulbranson between seasons 3 and 4, Us Weekly reported.

Fans were then introduced to Sieber, Olivera’s now-ex, in season 5, which was filmed in 2020 during the pandemic. Season 5 and season 6 saw the couple navigate their ups and downs, but it seems so far as though season 7 will focus instead on Olivera’s friendship with Radke and Lindsay Hubbard.

As for where Olivera stands now, she told E! News that she wants to focus on herself and having fun. “I just want to be single for a while,” she confessed. “I’m really good at being single, so I’m just going to focus on my career, focus on my app, have fun with my friends and make a ton of mistakes.”

Olivera leaned into those comments with her New Year’s post on January 9, 2023, posting a photo of herself laughing on Instagram with the caption, “2023 and me” along with the rocket emoji.

