Danielle Olivera Hints at Female Co-Stars’ Support of Carl Radke After Breakup

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard‘s breakup just a few months ahead of their wedding was surprising to many Bravo fans and their co-star and friend Danielle Olivera revealed that the “Summer House” cast has mixed opinions about it.

During Page Six’s live taping of their “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast on December 6, Olivera said there were quite a few of her female “Summer House” co-stars who “very much” believe Radke “has a point” in his breakup with Hubbard. Along with Hubbard and Olivera, the female cast members from “Summer House” include Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Samantha Feher, Gabby Prescod and Mya Allen.

She explained that the women had been supportive of Hubbard after the split but that the situation was “difficult.”

“People do want to believe Carl’s side of that story and at the end of the day I would love to believe that side of the story too,” Olivera added. “I just don’t right now… I think it’s gonna take some time to figure out. Like, you know, there’s the real part, there’s Lindsay’s side, there’s Carl and there’s somewhere we all lie.”

Danielle Olivera Said Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Will Never Be Best Friends Again

Despite saying she didn’t believe Radke’s side of the story, she added that she felt there was a “point to what happened last summer” on the show. Viewers will recall that Olivera and Hubbard had a falling out during season 7 over Olivera’s concerns about how fast the relationship was moving.

Some “Summer House” stars, including Kyle Cooke, have said that viewers will be able to see the cracks start to grow between Hubbard and Radke during the upcoming 8th season. On the other hand, Hubbard said she hadn’t seen any signs of problems in their relationship and the split was a blindside.

As for Olivera, who was close friends with both Hubbard and Radke for years, she told the live audience, “I think Carl and Lindsay were meant to be best friends and I think it has now been shattered and that’s not gonna happen ever again. I never wanted it to go down the way it went down.”

Danielle Olivera Revealed She Hadn’t Talked to Carl Radke Since He Called Off the Engagement

Since Radke and Hubbard called off their engagement, Olivera has made it clear that she’s in full support of Hubbard. In October 2019, she told Us Weekly that she was on “Team Lindsay” and said that a clear line had been drawn.

The entrepreneur also said she hadn’t talked to Radke since the breakup, although she was expecting to have to speak to him at BravoCon 2023 in November. In fact, at the event in Las Vegas, Olivera confirmed that she and Hubbard were in a great place again following their season 7 “Summer House” rift.

She said the two women had a “really great one-on-one” after the season 7 reunion and credited reunion host Andy Cohen for their reconciliation. “Shoutout to Andy, he really brought us back together and made us realize [we want to be friends],” she said.

