Danielle Olivera Shuts Down Rumors About Joe Bradley After Flirty WWHL Appearance

Danielle Olivera was with Joe Bradley for his first appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” despite a report that he was “all over” “Real Housewives of New York City” veteran Luann de Lesseps later that night.

The “Southern Hospitality” star has been dating the “Summer House” star since meeting her at BravoCon in November 2023. On the night of Bradley’s debut WWHL guest spot in January 2024, Olivera was very present. She posed with him in his dressing room and wrote, “Baby’s first WWHL LFG @joebradley.” Olivera was also front and center in the audience as her man taped the Bravo chatfest with the RHONY OG.

On January 25, shortly after a story surfaced about Bradley being “all over” de Lesseps, Olivera wrote , “In what world.”

Luann de Lesseps Was Flirty With Joe Bradley on WWHL

On January 24, 2024, De Lesseps, 58, and Bradley, 28, met for the first time at the Bravo Clubhouse for their joint WWHL appearance. “I love Southern boys!” de Lesseps said of Bradley, before complimenting his boots. The Countess also confirmed she is single and is enjoying dating a variety of men.

During the show, host Andy Cohen talked to Bradley about his relationship with Olivera. The “Southern Hospitality” star confirmed that when he comes to New York he always stays at Olivera’s house. When he detailed how he first met Olivera in a service hallway at BravoCon last fall, de Lesseps interjected with, “So this is new, you met at BravoCon?”

“Good thing she walked down the hall before me. That’s all I can tell you, Joe,” de Lesseps continued.

Bradley appeared flattered and confirmed that he likes “older women” but chose Olivera.

Olivera also answered for Bradley from the audience when Cohen asked for the status of their relationship. “We’re not seeing anyone else,” Olivera confirmed, before adding. “You’re sitting next to a beautiful woman, so I’m not seeing anyone else.”

There Were Rumors That Joe Bradley & Luann de Lesseps Were ‘All Over Each Other’ After the WWHL Taping

Hours before the WWHL episode aired on Bravo, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that Bradley and de Lesseps were spotted “all over each other” at the luxury Dream Hotel in New York City after taping the Bravo late-night show. A source for Bradley denied the story to the outlet. Another insider told Page Six, “This is just a rumor and is not true.”

Bradley’s romance with Olivera was actually “hard launched” when he accompanied her to her own “Watch What Happens Live” taping last fall. “I thought she would want to keep me kind of low-key because it’s very soon, but WWHL kind of gave us a hard launch,” he told People magazine in November 2023. “There’s no turning back now. And that’s okay, because I move fast, once I know I like someone.”

But while in New York for “Watch What Live” in January 2024, Bradley told Us Weekly he’s “kind of pressing the brakes a little bit” with Olivera before officially becoming her boyfriend. Bradley did acknowledge that Olivera is “the only person” he is seeing.

Heavy reached out to Olivera for comment.

