Bravo Star Says Friendship With Former Bestie is ‘Done’

“Summer House” star Danielle Olivera opened up about her falling out with her former best friend, Lindsay Hubbard. The Bravo stars’ close friendship hit a rocky patch after Hubbard got engaged to their mutual friend Carl Radke in August 2022– and now it seems it may be beyond repair.

While speaking with E! News in February 2023, Olivera revealed that from the start, she had a hard time accepting the new couple because she was shocked that they were even together.

“I didn’t even see it coming,” Olivera said, adding that she suddenly felt like a “third wheel” in the friendship. The tech guru added that she chose to distance herself from Hubbard so she could “process” their new dynamic, but she was taken aback when the new couple’s romance went full speed ahead.

Olivera said Hubbard and Radke’s quick decision to move in together and get engaged was a lot for her to take. She added that the Hubb House PR founder has already informed her she is not invited to her wedding.

“Our friendship, right now, is done,” Olivera said. “I hope that we can get to a better place eventually, but I don’t know, that ship might have sailed.”

Danielle Olivera Previously Said She was “Happy” For Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke

Olivera and Hubbard’s drama will play out in the seventh season of “Summer House.” In the trailer for the show, Olivera was seen telling Hubbard it would be “crazy” to get engaged so soon, to which Hubbard replied, “Maybe we won’t get engaged when it’s appropriate for you!”

Once the engagement did take place on Southampton’s Dune Beach, fans noticed that Olivera did not post a congratulatory message to the couple.

But In September 2022, Olivera told Us Weekly she was just “exhausted from summer” and busy with her own life. “I am obviously very, very happy for them,” she said at the time.

According to Reality Blurb, during a February 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Hubbard confirmed that Olivera did congratulate her on her engagement.

Lindsay Hubbard Said She Hopes Her Friendship With Danielle Olivera Can Be Rekindled

In October 2022, Hubbard told Us that Olivera “betrayed” her in a big way. “[There were] things that a best friend shouldn’t do to your best friend, and I’ll just leave it at that,” she said.

But four months later, she hinted that a reconciliation could happen. On a Feb. 2023 WWHL episode, Hubbard and Radke played a game called “Don’t Second Guest Yourself,” in which they had to pick between two Bravo stars to invite to their wedding. When host Andy Cohen gave a choice between Olivera or “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy, Hubbard did choose Olivera.

“Danielle and I just haven’t really made up quite yet, but I am hopeful that we will by the time we’re married so I’ll say Danielle,” she said.

Elsewhere in the episode, Hubbard addressed a possible mending of the friendship.

“I think the challenge is that we haven’t really seen each other, and from what I’ve heard, she’s working through some things in her personal life and we’re planning a wedding so I think that just, right now, we’re just on different paths,” the “Summer House” star explained.

