Bravo Star Announces Departure From Show After 6 Seasons

Alongtime star of Bravo’s “Summer House” is parting ways with the series. On June 25, Danielle Olivera announced that she wouldn’t be returning to the show.

“I wanted to share that I’ve come to the heartbreaking decision to not return as a full time cast member on the upcoming season of Summer House,” Olivera said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“Obviously this decision didn’t come without a tremendous amount of thought. Ultimately, I just need to trust my gut. If I can’t put 100% of myself into filming, genuinely and authentically, it really doesn’t feel right doing it in a full time capacity. The network, production, my cast, and especially all of you deserve that,” she continued.

“Right now I need to protect and prioritize the things that matter most to me – my company, my people, and of course myself,” she added.

Olivera joined the show as a full-time star on season 2, which premiered in January 2018, and dropped to a friend role for season 4. She returned full-time in season 5 and has been on the show ever since. She’s also appeared on Bravo’s “Winter House.”

Fans Reacted to the News of Danielle Olivera’s Departure

Fans have reacted to the news on social media and many think that Olivera was fired by the network.

“Aka you got fired?” one fan asked.

“So you were fired?” someone else questioned.

Some others expressed happiness over Olivera’s “Summer House” departure.

“BEST. NEWS. EVER. ~ Please Take Lyndsay With You …. BYE!!” a comment read.

“Please use the time for some reflection from the last two seasons of summer house and the last season of winter house,” another fan added.

Similar comments appeared when the Best of Bravo Instagram account shared the news.

“Danielle adds very little besides Lindsay’s defender. I doubt we’ll notice tbh,” read one popular comment.

“Pretty sure after reading the comments on her instagram she realized no one likes her! Go be a Founder and CEO somewhere else,” another fan of the show said.

Danielle Olivera Previously Had a Falling Out With Co-Star Lindsay Hubbard

On season 7, Olivera and her best friend Lindsay Hubbard had a major falling out. Things took a serious turn in their friendship with Olivera didn’t congratulate Hubbard on her engagement to Carl Radke, according to Us Weekly.

Interestingly, Olivera told the outlet that she simply chose not to post about the engagement on Instagram.

“Social media is a strange animal. I think that I was just exhausted from summer. … I am obviously very, very happy for them,” she told Us Weekly in September 2022. Following Hubbard and Radke’s split, however, Olivera was on-hand to support her friend. The two have been building their relationship back up and were close on season 8 of “Summer House” despite the blip.

The cast for season 9 has yet to be confirmed by the network. The remaining season 8 cast members include Hubbard, Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, as well as Jesse Solomon and West Wilson.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Responds to Reports of Suspension