Below Deck Mediterranean Star Suffered Broken Back After Filming

Dave White, the new chef on season 7 of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” opened up in April 2022 about a serious injury he suffered and his recovery.

Alongside a video he posted on Instagram, the British chef wrote, “So on the 5th December I broke my back, I though that was it ,my Everest dream was over… but the surgery was a success, they fused my spine with titanium and with the help of great freinds and my determination not to give up, the rehabilitation worked a treat and I was back on my feet in no time.”

White didn’t explain how his injury happened but shared that despite his quick recovery, he decided to postpone his Mount Everest expedition until 2023. “I’m still going to Fundraise for Calm and raise awareness for mental health Im just going to continue to do it till 2023 and instead I’m going to put all my efforts and time into cooking for all the Ukraine refugees who lost [their] homes and have been split up from [their] loved ones,” he wrote.

In the video, he shared that while he was training really hard, he’d decided to postpone the expedition and instead would be going to the Ukrainian border to cook for refugees. Among several clips showing his recovery and training, White showed a scar going up his lower back along the spine.

White Has Mentioned His Back Injury in a Few Posts Since December 5, 2021

Although White shared that his back injury occurred on December 5, 2021, his first Instagram post that mentioned it came on December 29, when he wrote, “I’m 3 weeks post spine surgery so I can’t ski for now but I’m frothing on my threads!” On January 7, he wrote that he had his first hike in 2022.

“Probably the smallest mountain in the world compared to the tallest mountain in the world but it’s a start!” he wrote. “Been exactly a month since I broke my back and had fusion surgery, been really tough for me mentally but coming out the other side now.”

Two days later, on January 9, he wrote, “Just over a month ago I broke my back, my physical game is improving but I have struggled mentally. Never give up, stop running from those demons, face them head on and talk about it. Please see link in bio and join me on this journey. Boys cry too.”

On January 12, he posted a photo of himself downhill skiing and wrote, “Granted the surgeon said I probably shouldn’t ski for 6 months but my body is handling it and my mind is f****** epic… I’m back baby f****** loving life!”

White Is on the Newest Season of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

The UK native has over seven years of experience working as a head chef, according to his bio on Bravo TV. The “Below Deck Med” season 7 chef is a thrill seeker, with his Instagram showing his passion for skiing, skydiving, and hiking.

According to his bio, White “lives for adventure of any kind and has competed in pro skiing competitions, climbed Mount Everest, skydived and has the tales of past injuries to prove it.” In terms of his cooking background, the website states that “After working in some of London’s most prestigious kitchens, White made his entry into the world of yachting and was hooked on its combination of cooking and adventure. In addition to serving as a Head Chef on several boats over the last seven years, White opened a France-based restaurant that is available seasonally.”

So far, viewers have seen White perform really well as the season 7 chef on Captain Sandy Yawn’s motor yacht Home. His food has received rave reviews from guests, although the chef has struggled a bit with his pre-existing relationship with chief stewardess Natasha Webb.

