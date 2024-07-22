Well-Known Actor Says Lala Kent Was ‘Not the Friendliest’ to Him

Actor David Arquette says he did not have the best experience with “Vanderpump Rules” personality Lala Kent.

Page Six reported that Arquette opened up about his interactions with Kent when they filmed for the 2020 horror film “Spree,” starring “Stranger Things” actor Joe Keery, on the July 21 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Arquette explained they “didn’t really have any scenes” with each other.

“We met a couple times at the screening and stuff,” continued Arquette. “Not the friendliest to me. I don’t know. Gave me a little attitude I felt like.”

Arquette stated he was perplexed by Kent’s alleged behavior.

“I wasn’t trying to give attitude. I was like, ‘Oh no. Why am I getting attitude?'” said Arquette.

When Andy Cohen asked if he felt “like [he] was on ‘Vanderpump Rules,'” Arquette replied, “Yeah.”

Lala Kent Mentioned David Arquette on a July 2024 Episode of Her Podcast

Kent, who is currently pregnant, mentioned Arquette during the July 17 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” In the podcast episode, Kent’s assistant, Jessica Walter, noted that Arquette “got the rights to Bozo the Clown.” Walter also stated she believed Arquette “just seemed like he’s the sweetest heart in the world.”

“He’s just so cute and sweet. And he loves clowns,” said Walter.

Kent’s assistant also explained Arquette wants to dispel the notion that clowns are evil, which is often seen in films like “It.”

Kent stated she dislikes clowns. In addition, she said her 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, was upset when she recently saw a clown in public.

“[Ocean] saw a clown the other day at the park — freaked out. That is called instinct. No one made these clowns scary. They have always been scary. When my 3-year-old knows a clown is scary and I’ve never shown her ‘It’ before, I’m telling you, the thing is freaking scary,” said Kent. “So as much as I appreciate David Arquette trying to make us think that clowns are exciting and happy, they are freaking scary.”

David Arquette Discussed His Enjoyment of Clowns in July 2024

Arquette spoke about his enjoyment of clowns in a July 2024 interview with Nerdtropolis. He stated that taking over Bozo the Clown has brought “joy.”

He also shared he has several ideas for his version of the long-standing character, first portrayed by Pinto Colvig. Arquette said he is trying to develop a television series, a cartoon, and a feature film starring Bozo the Clown.

Arquette also stated that he made “a bunch of mistakes” when he first took on the character in 2021. He said he and his team decided to introduce his version of Bozo the Clown “without the white makeup,” which “upset some of the true fans.”

“He’s back to having his traditional look going. Because it is so important,” said Arquette. “But when we first came out with it, we didn’t want to scare people.”

Arquette stated that he has been learning the history of clowns and “taking clown lessons” to better his performances as Bozo the Clown. The 52-year-old also shared that he has been a fan of Bozo the Clown since he was a child.

“I, personally, felt when I was a kid, Bozo was my buddy. Like my pal,” said Arquette. “I’d always wanted to be Bozo.”

Lala Kent Will be Having Another Daughter

Kent announced she will be welcoming another girl in September 2024 during an April 2024 Amazon Live.

Kent discussed her decision to get pregnant through a sperm donor in a March 2024 interview on “The Talk.” She explained that she is “a control freak.” She also noted that Ocean is fathered by her ex-fiance, movie producer Randall Emmett.

“I’ve done the baby daddy. It has been difficult for me. Like I say on [‘Vanderpump Rules’], I want an absolute,” said Kent. “I get to wake up on Christmas morning with this baby. I don’t have to share it on a birthday. It sounds selfish to say I just want it to be mine, but until you’ve kind of gone through the sharing of a child, it’s extremely difficult. And it rips my heart out.”