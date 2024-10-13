‘Vanderpump Rules’ Personality Tearfully Asks Fans for Help

Former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Dayna Kathan tearfully asked her fans to help her find her late mother’s ring.

In an October 12 Tiktok, Kathan shared that she had lost her ring, which originally belonged to her mother, Julia Kathan, who died in 2012 after a battle with brain cancer.

While filming the TikTok video, Kathan, who appeared in the 8th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” said she was “traveling from Los Angeles to Copenhagen” when she misplaced the ring.

“I was given this ring 12 years ago when [my mom] passed away. And it is the only thing I have of hers. It’s very important to me. I was on British Airways flight 268. Leaving Los Angeles entering Heathrow,” said Kathan during her video. “I know I was wearing it this morning because I always travel with it on and I always kiss it when I take off, so I know I had it on me. I never take it off. And I don’t lose important things. Like this is very unlike me.”

She said she believed the ring could have slipped off when she had washed her hands.

“The thought of never seeing this ring again is like beyond my comprehension. It’s so devastating to me,” continued Kathan.

She then implored her social media followers to try to contact British Airways or LAX about trying to find the piece of jewelry.

“I know this is a long shot, but it you should share this, again if you know anyone who works at either the airports. And I know that there are much worse things in the world, happening right now. But it’s just like this is literally all I have left of my mom, so thank you so much,” said Kathan tearfully at the end of the TikTok video.

Dayna Kathan Filmed an Update About Her Mother’s Ring

Kathan updated fans about the search for her mother’s ring in an October 13 TikTok video. She said her “ring hasn’t been found yet.” In addition, she told fans she had spoken to a flight attendant from her Los Angeles to Heathrow flight, who said she was “going to try to reach out to the crew to try to look for it.” In addition, Kathan said she had submitted a claim for her lost item.

Kathan also expressed gratitude to those who have shared their support.

“I want to say thank you to anyone who reposted, commented, shared with friends. I had a lot of people reach out that know people that work at British or work at British themselves. Or work at the airports. I cried for hours last night when I got to the hotel. So it means a lot to me, like, that support and that strangers even care is really amazing,” said Kathan.

Kathan also shared that she and her sister were traveling together for the first time. She said their next stop is Paris, where she had previously spread their mother’s ashes.

“It’s a really special trip, and energetically, you know, she’s here with us. And I know she’d just be so mad if this ruined the trip, so I’m not going to let it. But it’s definitely sad,” said Kathan.

In a different October 13 TikTok video, Kathan said that the crew on the Los Angeles to Heathrow flight did not find the ring on the airplane.

Dayna Kathan Spoke About Her Mental Health Following her Mother’s Death

During a December 2022 interview on the “DEAD Talks” podcast, Kathan said her mental health was negatively affected after her mother was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“I was suicidal when my mom got sick, fully planned on killing myself, was like, I’m done. I’ve had, at this point, at least four major traumas in my life, like, periods. And I’m 21 at this time,” said the former Bravo star.

According to the comedian, her relationship with her now ex-boyfriend caused her to feel like she “had something to live for.”

“But then, obviously, when that relationship ended, the cycle kind of continued,” said Kathan.

She said even though she was going to therapy and taking medication for her mental health, she was still suffering. Kathan said she eventually realized she had to change some of her behavior.

“Beyond my mom dying, I was the source of my problems. I was the source of my grief. I was the source of why things were not working out for me,” said Kathan during the 2022 interview. “And a lot of that was romantic relationships and otherwise. And finally, when I was able to tap into that, that’s literally been the last three years, that like I really drilled down and did the work to get to where I am right now, which is so happy, thriving, couldn’t be better.”