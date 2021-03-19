Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen Update: Do the Exes Get Along Today?

Denise Richards is in a good place with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her actor ex are said to be getting along for the sake of their teen daughters, Sam, 17, and Lola, 15.

An insider told Hollywood Life that 15 years after their headline-making divorce, Richards and Sheen are “in a cordial place right now and getting along well.”

The source added that Richards “includes Charlie on anything when it comes to the girls and has tried to make it feel like a family unit. They talk almost every day.” The Bold and the Beautiful star also keeps her daughters connected to Sheen’s side of the family, including their grandfather Martin Sheen.

The source acknowledged that while the exes “do not always see eye to eye” and sometimes argue, Richards has worked hard to make their co-parenting relationship “as “solid as possible.”

“She’s worked really hard at having the best relationship she can with him and hasn’t ever given up on him despite their ups and downs,” the insider said.

Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen Recently Reunited to Celebrate Their Daughter Sam’s 17th Birthday at a Restaurant

The former couple, who were married from 2002 to 2006, recently reunited in public to take their daughters out for a birthday celebration. In a photo shared to social media, the two stars posed with their kids at a restaurant, with a candle-lit piece of birthday cake in front of Sami as she celebrated her 17th birthday. Richards’ current husband, Aaron Phypers, was not in the photo.

On her Instagram page, Richards also shared some throwback photos of the birthday girl, including a People magazine cover that featured Richards and Sheen holding their newborn with the headline, “‘Hello, Baby!” The magazine teased an article about how having a baby “changed” the wild actor.

But the happy family didn’t last. In March 2005, Richards filed for divorce from the out-of-control actor when she was pregnant with their second daughter.

“When I got pregnant with Lola, things started to change rapidly,” Richards said in a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills confessional, per People. “It was a very dark time and very toxic. And I filed for divorce when I was six months pregnant with her.”

The protective mom added that as Sheen spiraled out of control with substance abuse, she always did whatever she could to “hide Charlie’s behavior” from their daughters.

Richards Previously Revealed that She Invites Her Ex to Any Events Related to Their Kids

Despite their contentious divorce, Sheen and Richards have been able to come together over the years for the sake of their kids. On RHOBH, Richards revealed that her ex even came over for a holiday diner—with an unexpected plus one.

“Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago, and he had a hooker in the car in the driveway,” Richards said, per TooFab. “He was afraid to tell me. ‘Uh, you know, well, she’s in the driveway. Is it okay if she’s in the driveway?’ I said, ‘Ugh. I’ll set a f—ing plate.’ Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner.”

Richards has also gone on record as saying that Sheen will always be a part of her life because they are still family, according to Page Six.

“No matter what’s gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to anything having to do with the kids and I,” Richards said of her ex.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Blasts Kyle Richards