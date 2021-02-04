Who Is Hannah Berner’s New Boyfriend?

Romance is in the air for a Bravo-lebrity. Hannah Berner from Summer House and Bravo’s Chat Room has a serious boyfriend in her life, and *spoiler* it’s not Luke Gulbranson. Berner has found love with Des Bishop, and the two have been dating since earlier this year in July.

Bishop is an Irish-American comedian and has appeared and starred in various shows and movies. Some of Bishop’s appearances include Des live stand up shows at Edinburgh Comedy Festival Live (BBC), Live at the Comedy Store (Comedy Central) and Australian music themed quiz show Spicks and Specks (ABC), according to his website. He starred in HBO’s “A Comic’s Climb” about his debut at the Aspen Comedy festival in 2005. Bishop is known for his more provocative, snappy style of comedy, so it’s no surprise he gets along well with Berner.

Berner – 29-years-old – and Bishop – 45-years-old actually met five years ago. “So I actually saw him at the Comedy Cellar like, five years ago,” she said on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in mid-October. “He went up and he was so swaggy and confident and cute. But he was talking about how he lives in Ireland. So I was like, ‘Oh, well, that guy’s so hot. But he lives in Ireland.’”

Bishop was raised in New York City but moved to Ireland when he was a teenager. “So he’s a New Yorker like I am,” Berner said on the podcast. “And I always felt like deep down I’d end up with a New Yorker.” The two have been going strong, with Bishop recently spending Christmas with Berner and her family.

Berner Spilled How the Two Met

A few years after meeting each other, Bishop followed Berner on Instagram, and Berner remembered him and gave him the follow back. Over the summer, the comedian direct messaged her on Instagram. “He goes, ‘Do you want to get coffee?’” she continued on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “And I said, ‘Yes, here’s my digits.’ In my head, I was a little COVID-paranoid, but I was like, even if the date isn’t good, he’s going to be interesting, because he’s another New York City comic. And he’s going to be funny regardless.”

The two grabbed coffee and hit it off immediately. “He has a sick sense of humor like me,” Berner said on the podcast. “He made me laugh so hard. So then we just hung out for like, four hours. I was too COVID-paranoid to kiss him. Then we hung out again and we had sex. And then the rest is history.”

Berner Dished on Dating an Older Man

Even though Des Bishop is 15-years older than Hannah Berner, the reality star said she prefers it that way. “If I was in my early 20s meeting another guy in his young 20s, we grow together, we learn about stuff together,” she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “Now, I feel like I know what I want. I’m very focused on my career. I know where I’m going.”

The Summer House star added that she’s found other benefits from dating older men, too. “So when I’ve been meeting a lot of these guys in their 20s — first of all, I feel like the sex is not that great,” she said. “They’re all in their head trying to do it right, or what they think is good, and worried if they’re doing well. Then their careers, a lot of time, are f****** messes. They don’t know what they’re doing. They don’t like what they’re doing. And then like, their finances are all f***** up, they’re all insecure about that.”

She added, “So meeting Des, I was like, wait, wait, wait. All the girls in your past have already given you guidance for what you should and shouldn’t do. And I’m looking at this kind of more complete human, who’s confident in himself and is not competitive with me. Because he has his own established career. He can handle me.”

After dating for awhile, Berner moved into Bishop’s home in West Hampton, although they both still have their separate apartments in New York City. “If we’re going to fail, let’s fail fast,” she said. “Most people are like, ‘I don’t know if we’re ready to move in.’ No — if we can’t move in together, then why are even f****** dating? We’ve gone to Home Goods together. We assembled an Ikea bed together. We’re just testing our relationships so hard right now.”

