Donny Osmond Reacts to Nephew Jared’s ‘Real Housewives’ Role

Donny Osmond shared his opinion on his nephew Jared’s unexpected role on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

In a November 2024 interview with E! News, the wholesome former teen idol admitted he hasn’t tuned into the Bravo reality show which has featured his 53-year-old nephew’s messy romance with Britani Bateman.

“I understand it’s a little bit risqué, but to each his own,” Osmond said. “I haven’t watched it, but good for him.”

The “Puppy Love” singer added that it’s impossible to know what is going on with everyone in his supersized family. ‘There’s a lot of Osmonds,” he said. “Let’s put it like this: When there’s a family reunion, the whole state of Utah comes together. That’s how big it is. … There’s all kinds of Osmonds out there.”

Heather Gay Compared Jared Osmond to a Royal Family Member

Donny Osmond and his family first shot to fame with the musical act in the 1960s and ‘70s. The Osmond Brothers pop-rock group featured Donny and brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, and Jimmy. Donny also had a long collaboration with his only sister Marie. Older brothers Virl and Tom did not participate in the family music business due to being born with hearing impairments, according to People magazine. Jared Osmond is the son of Virl.

On the season 5 premiere of RHOSLC, titled “Costumes or Couture,” it was revealed that Bateman was dating Jared Osmond.

In a confessional, series star Heather Gay shared that after her divorce, her “messed up Mormon” friend Bateman was dating the relative of the famous Utah-based musical family. “She is dating Jared Osmond, as in ‘Osmond’ Osmonds,” Gay said of Bateman. “The nephew of Donny and Marie. Which in the Mormon culture is the equivalent of dating Prince Harry.”

But Bateman and Osmond’s reality TV romance has been a mess. Not only did Osmond repeatedly describe their romantic relationship as simply “best friends,” but the two have been on a roller coaster of back-and-forth breakups.

Bateman was also in tears when Osmond crashed a RHOSLC party that she brought another date to. He messed with her head by telling her he wanted to “see” her.

In late October, Bateman gave a real-time update on the situation. During an appearance on the RHOSLC Aftershow she said she and Osmond have been broken up for three months. “I found shady stuff going on behind my back and I broke up with him,” she shared. “What was it this time? He was on a dating app and wouldn’t show me his phone.”

“He’s a player,” she added.

The update came after the RHOSLC episode “Basketball, Bobbleheads and the Brow Girl” featured a scene in which co-star Angie Katsanevas informed Bateman that her “brow girl” told her she received flirty DMs from Osmond.

Jared Osmond Claimed Bravo Liked His Dynamic With Britani Bateman

Amid fan backlash, Jared Osmond set the record straight on his RHOSLC role in early October.

In an interview on the Mary Cosby Fan Page on X Spaces, he admitted he has received “an unbelievable amount of hate mail” from RHOSLC fans. “Britani and I have been best friends, boyfriend and girlfriend, really solid,” he explained of the complicated relationship.

Osmond added that when Bateman was approached for RHOSLC, he was with her during a Zoom call with Bravo and their dynamic intrigued producers. Knowing that he would appear on the show with Bateman, Osmond wanted to keep their romance out of the picture, thus the “best friend” descriptor.

“I found out very quickly that you can’t lie, it all comes out,” he admitted. “I thought by saying we were best friends we would skip details of our life.”’

Jared Osmond also admitted, “I should have stepped up to be a good boyfriend instead of being a flake.”