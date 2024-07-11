‘Real Housewives’ Star ‘Not Hiding Anything’ About Separation From Husband

Dorit Kemsley says she will share everything about her split from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The Bravo couple announced their separation in May 2024 after nine years of marriage—and just as Bravo’s cameras picked up for the 14th season of RHOBH.

On July 9, 2024, Dorit was caught by TMZ and asked if she was still “working on things” with PK. “We’re trying to focus on the kids,” Dorit told the outlet, referencing her son, Jagger, 10, and daughter, Phoenix, 8. “One day at a time, you know? One day at a time.”

Dorit was also asked if she hoped to get back together with her husband, and she gave an interesting response. “Oh, I don’t know. That’s not a question just for me, you know?“ she said, adding, “One step at a time.”

Dorit did promise that everything will play out on the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” “Oh yeah everything’s on the show,” she said. “Reality show. It’s our reality! One day at a time. I’m not hiding anything.”

Dorit Kemsley Called Out Kyle Richards For Not Fully Sharing Her Marital Problems on RHOBH Season 13

Dorit’s comment about “not hiding anything” could be a diss to her co-star Kyle Richards , who stunned everyone when she announced her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky last July. Kemsley previously noted that Richards hadn’t been totally forthcoming about her marital problems during filming for the 13th season of RHOBH.

“I had known that they were having some trouble, but I think when I saw that article [about their separation] I was surprised because it felt like it was more than just trouble,” Dorit told E! News in November 2023. “I would say everyone was shocked.”

Richards was not happy that Dorit repeatedly asked her about her marriage issues on camera. “I didn’t love being asked about things about my marriage from her, because we’re closer, with the camera that’s this close to my face,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight in early 2024. “I understand that we signed up for this job, but I can only say that so many times.”

Richards refused to disclose the reason for her separation when asked about it during the RHOBH season 13 reunion.

The Kemsleys did share some of their own struggles on the show. In one RHOBH season 13 scene, PK acknowledged to his wife that they had “a tough year.” They even went to couple’s therapy on camera.

During an on-camera therapy session, Dorit expressed sadness over PK’s trouble understanding the PTSD she suffers due to an armed robbery that took place at their home when PK was out of town. “I love my husband, but I just hope, eventually, something can change, because I have moments when I worry, ‘Will we be able to stay together?’” she said in a confessional, per Us Weekly.

Dorit Kemsley Deleted Her Separation Announcement From Instagram

While she hinted to TMZ that the split is still on, in late June Dorit deleted her separation announcement from Instagram. In the now-deleted statement first posted on May 9, the Kemsleys revealed that they planned to “reevaluate” their relationship after experiencing “struggles over the last few years.”

Some fans speculated that the separation announcement was posted after Dorit was allegedly warned she would be demoted on RHOBH if she didn’t open up about her marital issues.

In April, a source told The Daily Mail that producers were frustrated with Dorit for not fully disclosing her marital problems, including rumors that PK had moved out of their Encino, California home. The insider alleged that the RHOBH star was told that her role would be reduced to just three episodes, aka “friend of” status, if she didn’t open up on camera.

“Does she become a ‘friend’ and try to repair her marriage in secret? Or does she spill the beans about her break with PK and expose all the ugly details and get a bigger part on her show?” the insider asked at the time.