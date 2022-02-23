Eddie Judge Gives Update on Heart Condition on WWHL

Former star of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Tamra Judge made her return to Bravo recently as she appeared with her husband Eddie Judge on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” Judge had a lot to say about the hit Bravo franchise and the season finale of RHOSLC, but viewers were also able to get an update on Eddie Judge’s heart condition during the episode.

The RHOC husband and fitness expert was asked by Andy Cohen, “how’s your heart” and he replied, “excellent” as Cohen, Tamra Judge and guest Rachel Wolfson clapped and cheered. Eddie Judge shocked RHOC fans when he announced in 2018 that he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

Also known as A-fib, the condition “is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart,” according to the Mayo Clinic. People with A-fib may be at a higher risk of suffering a stroke, heart failure or other heart problems.

Judge First Announced His Condition in 2018 & Underwent Several Procedures

Eddie Judge’s announcement of his diagnosis came as a shock to RHOC fans, especially as the CUT Fitness owner was always known as a healthy and active individual. According to a short bio on Get Smart About AFib:

Eddie, who was “in the best shape of his life” began to experience fatigue and weakness while working out. Eventually, he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. Eddie first tried medication and had a few cardioversions. When those weren’t effective, he turned to catheter ablation to treat his AFib.

In 2019, he told Bravo Insider that he was “back to normal.” At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he added that his A-fib had been “corrected,” Reality Blurb reported.

According to the publication, he said, “I don’t feel threatened at all because my condition has been fixed. There’s just a one percent chance that I might get aFib again if I keep pushing myself like I used to. But, outside of that, my heart condition is not threatened at all.”

Eddie & Tamra Judge Spoke About How the Condition Affected Their Marriage

Tamra Judge previously opened up about how her husband’s diagnosis had an impact on their lives and their marriage. “I think it’s helped him relax a little in life as well because he used to be on the go all the time,” she told Bravo Insider in September 2019. “And now he’s just kind of enjoying life a little bit more and taking it easy and not pushing himself so hard.”

He always had a mentality like, ‘Suck it up. You’re gonna throw up, too bad.’ And now he’s learned to listen to his body.

She also told the outlet that she thought it brought the couple closer together and he agreed. “I’ve never seen Eddie like this,” she spilled. “He went through depression. He was in and out of the hospital 10 times last year. He’s always the strong one… it broke my heart… I think it brought us closer together.”

