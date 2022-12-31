Below Deck Star Eddie Lucas Makes Major Career Announcement

Five-time “Below Deck” star Eddie Lucas made a major announcement on Instagram when he shared that he has become a captain.

Viewers have seen the yachtie start from the bottom as a deckhand on season 1 of “Below Deck,” returning for two more seasons as a bosun. After a hiatus of several seasons, Lucas returned for seasons 8 and 9 and became the first officer at the end of season 8. Now, on December 16, Lucas announced, “‘I’m the captain now.'”

“After 10 years of hard work, I’m proud to announce I am now captain of a harbor tug in Baltimore Harbor,” he wrote. “I am working with a great crew, on a great tug, and I’m excited for 30 more years of harder work. Big thank you to my family, both on and off the water, I wouldn’t be here today without you.”

Lucas previously opened up about his job off of “Below Deck,” which involves working on tugboats to guide and help dock massive boats in Baltimore Harbor.

Several ‘Below Deck’ Stars, Including Captain Lee Rosbach, Congratuled Eddie Lucas on Becoming a Captain

Lucas’ announcement was met with glowing messages from other “Below Deck” stars who congratulated him on the major step. Captain Lee Rosbach wrote, “So very proud of you Eddie and all the hard work you’ve put in to get that fourth stripe. Well done Captain Lucas, well done sir. I proudly salute you.” Lucas replied to him, “thanks capt. Couldn’t have done it with out you.”

Hannah Ferrier shared her congratulations as well and said his promotion was “amazing.” Glenn Shephard, the captain from “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” also congratulated Lucas, who thanked him for the message. Josiah Carter wrote, “Yesssss amazing Eddie congratulations xx.” Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters commented, “Yesssssss Big E! You go girl.”

Eddie Lucas Revealed Earlier This Year That He Wasn’t Asked to Return on Season 10 of ‘Below Deck’

It’s unclear if Lucas will return to “Below Deck” and if he does, in what role, as he previously opened up about not getting invited back for season 10 of the flagship show. In an interview with The New York Post, he said he “actually didn’t even get a phone call from them saying they hired someone else,” and that it spoke volumes.

Lucas went on to say that he feels as though everyone from the “Below Deck” series is “expendable” before shading the pay received by its stars. The show’s former bosun said the cast was “definitely not” the ones making money from the show and said the crew was the “lowest-paid” Bravo stars despite the show being the most popular on the network.

Despite that, the bosun didn’t rule out a possible return in the future, the Post reported, though he didn’t specify in what role he’d return. In his absence from “Below Deck,” Lucas has kept busy, however, buying his dream house earlier in 2022, and along with his girlfriend buying a new puppy.

