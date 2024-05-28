‘Real Housewives’ Star Thinks Jax Taylor Has ‘Valid Points’ About Brittany Cartwright

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson is sharing her opinions about “The Valley” personalities Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

During the May 22 episode of her podcast, co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp, “Poppin’ Off,” Simpson mentioned that Taylor and Cartwright had a heated interaction after he stated she needed to stop drinking alcohol in “The Valley” season 1, episode 10. According to Taylor, Cartwright feels physically ill after consuming alcohol. He also stated that he did not believe she was exhibiting appropriate behavior for a mother. As fans are aware, the estranged couple share a 3-year-old son named Cruz.

Simpson stated that she did not agree with how Taylor spoke to Cartwright, who separated from him in January 2024. The RHOC star said, however, that she believed Taylor may have genuine concern about the Kentucky native. She reference that a doctor suggested that Cartwright should avoid alcohol because she likely had a stomach ulcer in “Vanderpump Rules” season 7, episode 15.

“I actually feel like he has valid points when it comes to drinking or whatever is going on. Because we see her get sick multiple times. So clearly there is an issue. I don’t know if it has to do with her ulcer. I don’t know if she really is drinking too much,” said Simpson. “I don’t know if she’s only drinking a little. But when you are repeatedly getting sick. And it ruins your entire day and you have to stay in bed, it is a problem.”

Brittany Cartwright Shared Her Thoughts About Jax Taylor’s Remarks

Cartwright confronted Taylor for his remarks about her drinking alcohol on the May 10 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits.” She stated she was upset by his comments as he “made it almost look like [she] had a drinking problem on a national freaking TV show.”

“It’s not okay,” said Cartwright.

Taylor interjected that he was “not saying [she had] a drinking problem.” He stated, however, that he believed her drinking has “been a lot” at times.

Cartwright responded that she believed Taylor should focus on his own behavior.

“How about the nights that you go out all night and don’t come home. And have ragers. And stay out till six a.m. and are horribly hungover the next day,” said the mother of one. “It’s not very nice to put out this outlook of somebody who is your wife. I don’t appreciate that.”

Taylor stated that he agreed with Cartwright.

“I know. You’re right. And I apologize,” said Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright Stated She Was Unsure if She Would Mend Her Marriage

Cartwright opened up about her separation from Taylor in an April 2024 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that she thinks Taylor never expected her to leave him.

In addition, Cartwright shared that she is “not really sure” if she would like to reconcile her relationship with Taylor. She clarified that she is not quite ready to divorce Taylor, as he is the father of her son.

“You go back and forth. It’s so hard when you have a kid,” said Cartwright. “So it’s like a lot of ups and downs. Some days I’m like, ‘I’m never coming back.’ And then other times, I’m like, ‘We’ll see what happens.’ So it’s all up in the air right now.”

People magazine reported that Taylor and model Paige Woolen were spotted spending time together on May 25. Woolen and Taylor have not confirmed they are dating.

New episodes of “The Valley” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.