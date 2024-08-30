‘Real Housewives’ Star Thinks Alexis Bellino & John Janssen Got Engaged ‘Too Soon’

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Alexis Bellino is officially taking the next step with John Janssen. The couple announced their engagement in August 2024, and now some fellow Housewives stars are starting to talk.

In the August 30 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s iHeartRadio podcast “Two Ts in a Pod”, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne filled in for Judge and reacted to the engagement news with Mellencamp, saying that she felt “It’s too much, too soon.”

“Any relationship is hard. Put it in the public, put it on a reality TV show, put it surrounded by all of this controversy or criticism? Good luck, because that’s going to be hard. And if it fails, there are going to be a lot of people cheerleading,” Jayne said in reaction to Bellino’s “On Cloud 9” announcement post.

Teddi Mellencamp Isn’t Thrilled About Alexis Bellino’s Engagement

“I bet she does feel wonderful, and all of that, and god bless you. But this s*** changes, and it changes on a dime. And when it does, it sucks. So that’s why I’m much more reserved,” Jayne added.

Mellencamp was not thrilled with the news, saying on air, “This to me is not the most amazing of news, but I’m going to try and give golf claps for this.” Mellencamp also noted that Bellino’s engagement came before the RHOC season 18 reunion, meaning the news would inevitably be addressed when the wrap-up special films.

Bellino recently confronted Mellencamp on-air about Mellencamp’s comments on Janssen. “You have been a little dirty to my man,” Bellino said as a guest on a June 2024 episode of “Two Ts”, “There’s so much to the truth that you don’t know. John is one of the kindness, nicest, most generous, amazing, god-fearing humans I know. And gives back to the world. And constantly gets beat down and still tries to rise above. The truth is going to come out.”

Jayne added one more thought on the topic during the August 30 episode, saying, “If I may, just leave Shannon alone. If y’all are happy, hooray, go be happy. But don’t smash this girl’s face into it that much more. We can’t drag that out much longer. Leave her alone.”

Alexis Bellino Got Engaged on a 9-Month Anniversary Trip

Bellino’s engagement came while she and Janssen were on a trip to the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California to celebrate their 9-month anniversary. Bellino mentioned in the RHOC season 18 premiere, “November 18 [2023] is the day that John Janssen walked into my life.”

“Our 9 month anniversary was already perfection but became even more perfect when @johnwjanssen proposed last night!!! My hair was frizzy, my nails are NOT DONE!!!! And my outfit was sub par. BUT the moment was pure perfection, in the most exclusive, secluded, intimate, loving way. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” Bellino captioned an August 29 post filled with photos and videos from their stay, including a selfie with Janssen after he popped the question that showed off her large cushion-cut diamond ring.

