RHOBH Fans Left Stunned by Erika Jayne’s New Photo: ‘Who Is That?’

Longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne posted a new picture of herself on Instagram ahead of the season 14 premiere.

The reality star was full glam in the picture, wearing a black dress with blue sequins. She looked straight into the camera with little expression on her face.

“Season 14,” she captioned the snap, along with the diamond emoji. It didn’t take longs for fans to comment on the pic, many saying that they didn’t recognize Jayne.

The “Pretty Mess” singer joined the RHOBH cast on season 6 in a full-time role. The season 14 premiere aired on Bravo on November 19.

Fans Reacted to the Photo of Erika Jayne in the Comments Section of Her Post

As a performer, Jayne has been known to change her look from time to time. However, there was something apparently different about her recent upload that had fans really stunned.

Shortly after she uploaded the new photo to her Instagram feed, Jayne received an onslaught of comments.

“Who is that?” one person wrote.

“Is Erika in the room with us right now?! Who is this??” someone else asked.

“You’re gorgeous as you are , no need to change your face so much in editing. This picture actually doesn’t do you justice ….. don’t know who that woman is in the photo,” a third Instagram user said.

“What in the holy heck?? Doesn’t even look like face at all!! AI? Filter? Too much,” a fourth comment read.

Erika Jayne’s Role on RHOBH Season 14 Appears to Be Shifting

Over the past several seasons of the Beverly Hills franchise, Jayne’s personal life has been front and center.

After she went through a divorce from Tom Girardi, things settled a bit more for her. Now, on season 14, it seems as though she will be taking a backseat as the personal lives of Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley become a highlight; both women separated from their husbands prior to the season airing.

Richards and Kemsley’s relationship will also be tested, as fans saw on the premiere. And, since Jayne is friends with both women, it puts her in an interesting position.

“I care about these women. They are my friends. They’re going through the worst time in their lives, so it was my goal was to be good to both of them and make it an easier time for them, [but] ultimately, they have to talk to each other. I can only listen to each one of them for so long before they need to talk and work things out,” Jayne told Deadline.

“Through this process, I did not realize how many things that both of them had swept under the rug as to things that would were bothering them in their personal relationship. I did not know, so I found some of those out. And look, I have the ability, because I’m neutral, that I can see through both of their lenses, and I understand why they were frustrated with one another,” she added.

READ NEXT: Bravo Star Announces Big Family News Amid Split