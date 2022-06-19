VPR Star Says They Felt Excluded by a Member of Their Group Following Breakup

On March 15, 2022, Katie Maloney announced that she was divorcing her husband and “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Tom Schwartz on Instagram. In a June 2022 Page Six interview, Maloney and Schwartz’s castmate, Raquel Leviss, claimed that their friend group’s dynamic shifted after the couple broke up.

“I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately. It has [changed the dynamic], yeah. It seems that way, anyway – even though I’m friends with both of them,” said Leviss.

During a June 2022 episode of her podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me,” Maloney addressed Leviss’ comments.

Katie Maloney Discussed Her Friend Group

While recording the podcast episode, Maloney asserted that she and her estranged husband “literally told [their friends] there’s no sides to pick.”

“I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but Tom and I are still friends so whatever,” said the Bravo personality.

She also clarified that she is “not coming after Raquel.”

“Tom and I said to all of our friends, we don’t have to choose sides, that’s not a thing. Friendship has never been our issue. We’re friends, we’re hanging out. We have all the same friends. We’re in the same friend group. I think where that came from because I had felt that some people or some persons were kind of maybe on their own doing that,” stated Maloney.

She then shared that she has felt excluded by one member of her friend group, who she confronted.

“I had felt like I was kind of being a little left out of kind of group sort of situations and I didn’t understand why. So I brought it up to this particular person and I was a little bit upset about it because I felt that it was kind of being intentional. And they said that they didn’t know what I meant or what I was talking about but I had some sort of specific things,” explained the 37-year-old. “And I was like ‘well I just feel like you’re coddling towards Tom and I don’t understand why’ and they said because I said I was good. They asked how I was doing and I said good and I was like ‘well okay I am good, but also like not. Like this is a lot of change for me. I have good days and I have bad days.’ They said that they just felt like Tom needed a little bit more support right now.”

She noted that the unnamed individual was not Leviss. She also shared that she felt that she and the unidentified person “cleared the air” following their conversation.

Katie Maloney Spoke About Moving

During the podcast episode, Maloney shared that she and Schwartz decided to sell their Valley Village house.

“It’s a lot of house for one person, as much as I would have loved to stay there and Tom would loved to stay there, it’s too much house for one person and I think both us kind of realized that was our house together without — it’s not really a home,” said the reality television personality.

On June 9, 2022, Maloney shared a picture of herself sitting in the Valley Village house with her Instagram followers. In the caption of the post, she shared that she felt emotional moving out.

“Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral. But I’m very much alive. Thank you house for being the coziest brightest home, for the memories, for being my sanctuary, for letting me dress you up like a hallmark movie set at Christmas and for being OURS. I’m going to miss coming home,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

